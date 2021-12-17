Bradley Walsh opens up about working with son Barney for latest venture The father-and-son duo have a close bond

Bradley Walsh and his son Barney have already built up a fanbase thanks to their popular travel show Breaking Dad, but now, the father-and-son duo have teamed up once again for a very different venture.

The Chase presenter is reprising his role as Pop Larkin in the upcoming Christmas special of The Larkins and his son Barney is set to make an appearance, too!

Chatting on this weekend's The Jonathan Ross Show, Bradley revealed that Barney would be playing the part of PC Harness – a role he debuted in a short cameo during the first series. "Someone in the village becomes a burglar. Everyone loses their presents and their things they love dearly. It's Pop's job to go and get it all back," Bradley told the ITV host.

"He's a lovable character. Most of the village love him and the family. It's his job to get it back for Christmas. It's a great show, loved working on the Christmas special. We had all the snow machines. Barney plays PC Harness. It's nice working with him again."

Barney Walsh as PC Harness in The Larkins

The father-of-two clearly thinks highly of his son, and opened up about how special their bond is. "We do [get on well]. He's a great lad Barney. I've said it on many occasions, he's the person I always wanted to be. He's got wonderful humility, he's very sensitive. He takes after his mum, thankfully. He's much more gentle than I am," he told Jonathan.

Viewers are no doubt looking forward to seeing Bradley, Joanna Scanlan and more for the festive special, which comes soon after the debut season which well down a treat with fans. The heartwarming show is a spin-off of the classic story in H.E. Bates' 1950s novel, The Darling Buds of May – which also inspired the 1990s TV series of the same name which starred David Jason and Catherine Zeta-Jones.

The synopsis for Christmas special reads: "Pop and Ma are overjoyed to have [Mariette and Charley] back for Christmas, but when Charley's parents arrive to meet the Larkin clan, and the entire village is left without lighting and heating following a power cut, chaos descends on the Larkins farm."

