Bradley Walsh has revealed that The Darling Buds of May reboot, The Larkins, has cut down the use of the show's famous catchphrase 'Perfik!' Made famous by the original Pop Larkin, played by David Jason in the 90s, the phrase will not be returning in the new series.

Speaking to Radio Times, Bradley explained why production decided to drop the phrase: "He says it in the books, of course, but it became such an iconic catchphrase in the 90s that we decided not to go back there. We used the word once, maybe twice, in the whole series."

WATCH: Meet the cast of new comedy, The Larkins

The six-part comedy drama is being revived by Simon Nye, known for his work on The Durrells and Men Behaving Badly, and is a fresh take on the novel by H.E. Bates.

In an official ITV statement, Simon said: "The novels are short, hilarious and magical. We will be expanding the Larkins’ world a little and can’t wait to immerse ourselves in this glorious countryside idyll."

So what can we expect? Set in the 1950s, the show follows a working-class family led by Pop and Ma Larkin. Along with their six children, the couple live a life full of laughter in the Kent countryside.

Bradley will star alongside Joanna Scanlan (The Thick of It) as the Larkin matriarch Ma and Sabrina Bartlett (Bridgerton) as Mariette in the series, with the rest of the Larkin family being played by Lydia Page as Primrose Larkin, Liam Middleton as Montgomery Larkin and Lola Shepelev as Victoria Larkin.Davina Coleman will play Zinnia Larkin and Rosie Coleman is portraying Petunia Larkin.

Mariette’s love interest, Cedric 'Charley' Charlton, will be played by Tok Stephen (Grantchester) and Bradley's real life son Barney Walsh will appear as village policeman PC Harness.

Other cast members include Peter Davison (Doctor Who, Gentleman Jack) as the Vicar, Stephen Hagan (Lucky Man) as Tom Fisher, Amelia Bullmore (Gentleman Jack) as Miss Edith Pilchester, Kriss Dosanjh (This Is England) as Brigadier, and Seeta Indrani (Catastrophe) as Miss Chand.

Meanwhile, Tony Gardner (Last Tango in Halifax) plays Alec Norman, Selina Griffiths (Benidorm) plays Norma Norman, Robert Bathurst plays Johnny Delamere and Natalie Mitson plays Pauline.

The Larkins begins on ITV on Sunday 10th October at 8pm.

