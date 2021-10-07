Bradley Walsh gives exciting update on new series of Breaking Dad The Chase presenter appears on the show with his son, Barney

Bradley Walsh has given his fans an exciting update on the upcoming return of beloved ITV show, Breaking Dad. The presenter, known for his stints on The Chase and Doctor Who, appeared on Thursday's edition of This Morning, when he revealed to hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield the destination for the new episodes.

After chatting about Bradley's other new project, The Larkins, which airs this weekend, Phillip said to Bradley: "So after [The Larkins] you're off filming more Breaking Dad?", to which Bradley responded: "Actually, I am, you're right Phil. I'm off to Scandinavia."

The Chase host continued: "We're off to Scandinavia and that's been fantastic. I got a phone call this morning in the car from a couple of companies for me to go New Zealand, saying 'Can we please bring Breaking Dad to New Zealand?' They're desperate for it, it's a big hit in New Zealand." Looks like there'll be plenty more globe-trotting for our favourite father-son-duo to come!

Meanwhile, the father-of-two is gearing up to make his debut as Pop Larkin in The Larkins, which is a reboot of popular 90s series The Darling Buds of May and based on the books written by H.E. Bates.

But despite Bradley appearing as the beloved character, alongside the likes of Joanna Scanlan, and Bridgerton's Sabrina Bartlett, it seems there's one thing missing from the new episodes – the iconic catchphrase 'Perfik!'

Speaking to Radio Times, Bradley explained why production decided to drop the phrase: "He says it in the books, of course, but it became such an iconic catchphrase in the 90s that we decided not to go back there. We used the word once, maybe twice, in the whole series."

Bradley expanded more on the dropping of the phrase on This Morning, adding: "Simon Nye has taken the books for what they are. It's more of a modern take, we have loads of different characters, and it's a modern adaptation of a 1958 story."

