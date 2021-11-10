Bradley Walsh's Breaking Dad is coming back – and sooner than you might think! We can't wait to see the dad and son duo back on our screens!

While a new series of Breaking Dad is in the works for 2022, the show will be back on our screens sooner than we realised – with a very special Christmas episode!

MORE: The Chase star breaks silence over Bradley Walsh replacement rumours

Bradley Walsh and his son, Barney, will be up to their usual chaotic antics as they take their RV to Iceland for the one-off episode. During their visit, the synopsis reads: "The Walsh boys will test themselves to frosty new limits in the country of volcanoes, glaciers and breath-taking landscapes, finding Christmas joy and terrifying challenges in equal measure."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Barney and Bradley are back for new adventures

Chatting about the new show, Barney said: "Our family loves Christmas, so, as a special present to dad this year, I’m giving him some challenges on a festive trip to Iceland. If he’s not keen on those he’s always got the RV. He loves driving that thing. It’s going to be great fun."

Bradley added: "Barney knows I hate the cold but I love Christmas, so I had to say yes to a festive road trip around Iceland. I just hope I can find somewhere to roast my chestnuts."

MORE: Bradley Walsh gives exciting update on new series of Breaking Dad

MORE: Bradley Walsh reveals why The Darling Buds of May remake has made a big change

In the new year, the pair will be back for another full series as they visit amazing places in Europe from the Mediterranean to the Arctic Circle, with daredevil Barney, of course, hoping to push his poor dad to the limit with thrill-seeking adventures, including shipwreck diving in Croatia, catamaran racing in Hungary and bobsledding in Norway.

Are you excited for the new series?

Chatting about the new series, Barney explained: "Dad and I have so much fun on our travels but I’m not finished with him yet! Europe has so many more adventures on offer that I can’t wait to get Dad back behind the wheel of the RV and see what I can persuade him to do this time."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.