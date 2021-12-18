Frankie Bridge reveals her ideal holiday location with Wayne and children The I'm a Celeb star spoke to HELLO!

After spending weeks in the cold and wet I'm a Celeb castle, Frankie Bridge is looking to enjoy warmer climes and has revealed her next holiday destination.

While she hasn't had time to make a Christmas list since leaving the castle, the Loose Women star revealed the one present she'd like this year. "I just felt like when I came out the castle, I just really wanted to go away with Wayne and the kids," she told HELLO!

"I just want to be off somewhere really quiet and hot because I've been so cold for so long. I'm hoping that we might manage to make that work at some point."

The singer explained that after missing Wayne and her two boys, Parker and Carter, during her time in the castle, she wants to spend time with them in a warm climate. "I feel like the Maldives would be amazing because it's just so far away and quiet," she added. "I just want to like keep Wayne and the boys to myself and that's it, have no one else around."

Frankie would love to go to the Maldives with her family

Frankie also told HELLO! about her upcoming Christmas plans, revealing that the festive period will be chaotic in her house. She said: "I just love Christmas to be just absolute mayhem. The busier the better."

"We've got my nephews coming and my mum and dad are coming too. My mum's bringing the food and doing the cooking at my house. I was like, 'You can come to mine but you're cooking,'" she joked.

"We always have all the Christmas songs on all day and I just love it. I just love kind of the madness of it all," she added.

