Loose Women star Frankie Bridge has revealed that she was "shocked" upon leaving the I'm a Celeb castle after learning that viewers had been obsessing over her glamorous appearance.

The presenter, who placed third in this year's series of the ITV show, explained that despite what the public may think, she had no means of styling her hair or using any kind of product.

Frankie told HELLO! in an exclusive interview: "Everyone seemed obsessed with my hair but I genuinely just washed it and let it dry every day like everybody else. So I don't know, I was lucky. I didn't feel that glam. So I was quite shocked when I came out."

The singer described the poor conditions the celebrity contestants had to clean themselves in. "We had the basic washing stuff," she said. "It was no secret that we were allowed to wash our hair and we each had bars of soap to wash with and that was kind of it."

"In the camp, there was a pump you could use to shower out of a watering can but for us that didn't work until the last two to three days. So I was washing my hair over the tap in the bath and then we were all having to kneel in the bath and kind of splash ourselves to wash."

While Frankie was in the castle, viewers took to Twitter to compliment her fresh and shiny looking hair. One person wrote: "Can anyone believe Frankie hasn't had her hair done in THREE WEEKS? Straight, glossy, swingy #becauseimworthit," while another added: "How did Frankie keep her hair so shiny and swingy for the last three weeks?"

I'm a Celeb viewers complimented Frankie on her glossy hair in the castle

During her interview with HELLO!, the presenter also described the heartwarming moment she was reunited with her husband, Wayne and their two sons, Parker and Carter. "It was insane," she said. "I hadn't seen them or spoken to them for such a long time. So it was just the best hug in the world. It was just amazing.

"I just wanted to kind of make them all sit on the sofa with me and not leave, but they still had school the next day and they really didn't want to go. I would have loved to have kept them home."

