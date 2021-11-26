I'm a Celeb: viewers divided over Naughty Boy and Frankie rice row

I’m a Celeb had viewers divided on Thursday night after Naughty Boy and Frankie Bridge fell out over rice which led to the Loose Women star crying.

MORE: Chloe Madeley shares first picture after dad Richard returns home from I'm a Celebrity castle

The argument took place after Naughty Boy made it clear that he wasn’t impressed with the standard of rice cooking in the main camp. He told fellow former 'clink' mate Danny Miller: "Rice pudding is supposed to be a sweet dish. That was difficult for me to eat. It's not supposed to be rice pudding, it's supposed to be rice that goes with beans."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Chloe and Judy Finnigan laugh at Richard Madeley on I'm A Celebrity

The discussion quickly escalated when Naughty Boy approached Frankie about the rice, to which she replied: "You’re just coming into our camp and this was just what we did…"

Naughty Boy interrupted, "No, this is our camp. That’s wrong what you just said," to which Frankie responded: "Don’t be like that," before becoming upset and walking away.

MORE: I'm a Celebrity star Naughty Boy's mum distressed watching show

MORE: I'm A Celeb's Frankie Bridge's biggest fitness secrets revealed

Viewers of the show were divided over the row, with some taking an issue with Naughty Boy’s attitude. One person took to Twitter, writing: "Naughty Boy… He better be careful throwing all his toys out of the pram. The others will get sick of picking them up and giving him them back," while another person added: "Not Naughty Boy getting offended over rice. Thank god Frankie stood up for herself."

Naughty Boy had a row with Frankie over rice

However, some people defended the music producer, with one person writing: "To be fair I would have been offended by Frankie saying ‘our camp’ too. She could have said ‘this’ camp, but also- it’s only RICE guys," while another Twitter user predicted that Naughty Boy will win the competition: "Naughty Boy, will go full circle and win #ImACeleb as long as he doesn’t walk. He’s genuine. He’s frustrating but I think he will go on the biggest journey!"

Later on in the episode, Naughty Boy got into another dispute about cooking with Kadeena Cox and Louise Minchin. After offering to cook, the music producer then decided he didn’t want to before taking himself off to bed after a clear miscommunication between the three stars.

Naughty boy making an argument out of rice #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/geS10z81eu — Ellie 🤍🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@ellie12067831) November 25, 2021

Viewers were divided over the rice row

Fans of the show were also divided over this argument, with some people criticising Naughty Boy. One person tweeted: "So Naughty Boy wants to cook then he doesn't want to cook then he wants to cook then it's suddenly too late to cook make up your mind!! I can see the other campmates turning against him with the way he keeps acting #ImACeleb," while another person agreed, adding: "Naughty Boy complains about being left out, then he abandons the team. Then he complains about the rice, yet doesn’t cook! Make it make sense!!!"

However other viewers rushed to the DJ’s defence, with one person writing: "Don’t get why everyone’s hating on @NaughtyBoyMusic. He’s the most purest, funniest one out of them all. #ImACeleb cherish him," while another person expressed their concern for the star due to his mother’s dementia diagnosis: "I actually think Naughty Boy feels really isolated and reading that he is worrying about having left his mother, who has dementia, makes his reactions to everything have a lot of sense."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.