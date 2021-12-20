This Morning viewers left confused after show comes off air Viewers took to Twitter

Viewers of ITV's This Morning were left angered and confused when the daytime show didn't air on Monday morning.

The series, hosted by Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield, has finished for the year, only due to return with a pre-recorded festive special on Christmas Day.

This wasn't the only change to the schedule, however, as ITV were forced to merge Good Morning Britain and Lorraine in order to protect the crew from rising Covid cases.

Fans of This Morning took to Twitter to express their surprise after a rerun of Rylan Clark's Supermarket Sweep aired in the magazine show's usual slot. One person wrote: "What is this rubbish on instead of #ThisMorning? It is just a normal workday yet ITV seem to think it is holiday time," while another also pondered the same question, adding: "Is everyone off with Covid #ThisMorning because I don't understand why Supermarket Sweep is on?"

A third added: "#ThisMorning isn't on?? There's a full week before Christmas!!"

Other viewers seemed to be annoyed at the change in schedule, with one person commenting: "One time that I get up on time and there's no #ThisMorning," while another wrote: "I've been up since five and waiting for #ThisMorning and it's not on. #ITV."

When up at 5 and waiting for #ThisMorning and it's not on 😂😂😂

Me be like #itv pic.twitter.com/VBG3yGWyiy — Lauren 🎅🤶🌲🌟🥳🥂🍷🍾 (@laurengrant981) December 20, 2021

A third person posed the question: "What the hell am I meant to do now?!"

Fans of ITV's daytime programmes had another surprise earlier in the day when Andi Peters appeared on GMB's presenting panel. The presenter, who usually fronts the broadcaster's competitions, stood in as the sole presenter for the day.

When Andi's name appeared on the screen at the start of the show, he told viewers: "I'm just enjoying the moment of having my name on the opening titles of Good Morning Britain.

"Thank you very much indeed for joining me. It's me in for Lorraine, certainly for today at least. It's a pleasure to have your company."

ITV announced their changes to the schedule on Sunday, with a GMB representative writing: "Due to the pandemic, we have introduced some changes to protect our team both on and off-screen," while a Lorraine spokesperson added: "Ranvir won't be with us this week to present Lorraine. Andi Peters is presenting the show on Monday."

