We know exactly what's on Holly Willoughby's Christmas list this year as she posted a picture of one of the gifts she's hoping for on her Instagram story on Monday.

The This Morning presenter reshared a post from Beach Flamingo's Instagram account, displaying their beautiful bandeau bikini, adding a GIF of a heart as well as one that says 'Dear Santa'.

The former model is clearly already looking ahead to the summer with her most recent post - and we don't blame her! The Hunza G bubblegum pink Jean Bikini, which is £145, is a great find from Holly. With an 80s style design and elasticated crinkle fabric, we're certain that the presenter won't be the only one adding it to her Christmas wish list this year.

The post comes just days after Holly made her last appearance on This Morning for the Christmas period, only returning for a special show on Christmas Day.

Holly recently confirmed on The Jonathan Ross Show that she won't be leaving the ITV daytime show anytime soon. The presenter addressed rumours of her departure, saying: "I've read those things, too. It hurts sometimes because it's so unfair and untrue, so it's difficult sometimes. We're just incredibly lucky. So no, I'm not retiring."

Holly posted a picture of the bikini on her Instagram stories

It was reported earlier this year that Holly had negotiated a new contract that will see her stay with the ITV programme until the end of 2023, meaning she will have hosted the show for 14 years at the end of her current deal. Meanwhile, her co-host Phillip, who is also taking a break from the show over the holiday period, will celebrate twenty years on the show in 2022.

