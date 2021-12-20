Eamonn Holmes shares rare family photos as he reunites with children and baby granddaughter The This Morning star is a proud new grandfather

The Christmas celebrations are underway for Eamonn Holmes. The This Morning star reunited with his family this week for a festive lunch and shared some rare personal photos with fans.

Eamonn posted one sweet snapshot showing him wearing a party hat and sat with his arm around his daughter-in-law Jenny. The new mum is cradling her baby daughter Emelia while her husband - and Eamonn's eldest son Declan - sits by her side.

"Big Family Pre Christmas lunch today with my Grand daughter Emelia the Centre of attention," Eamonn captioned the image. "We're all feeling very festive stuffed to the Gills."

A short time later, he shared a beautiful close-up image of his first grandchild, who looks cosy in a bobble hat and warm pink cardigan.

Eamonn has reunited with his family ahead of the holidays

"Sorry I'm becoming a baby bore now," he joked. "But because of The Irish Sea her Grand Pappa doesn't see her as much as he'd like to. Emelia, my best little Christmas present ever."

Eamonn, 62, became a first-time grandfather back in July and will no doubt be excited to spend Emelia's first Christmas with her.

Little Emelia will be enjoying her very first Christmas

The TV presenter and his wife Ruth will be spending the holidays apart this year, with Eamonn now back in his native Belfast while Ruth remains in Surrey so she can be with her mum, Joan.

Eamonn explained to Woman & Home magazine: "We have this issue now in that we've got a sea dividing us, we often have a dilemma or whether I go to Belfast or whether Ruth comes with me. But Ruth wants to be with her mum. Her mother is 93 this year. It's easier for us often to be apart."

Eamonn is a proud father of four

Ruth added: "Being apart for Christmas has never been a problem. I wouldn't be going to Belfast this year because I need to be with my mum. It's about family for me."

Eamonn is a proud father of four children. He shares Declan, Rebecca and Niall with his first wife, Gabrielle, and in 2002 welcomed son Jack with Ruth.

