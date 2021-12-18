Holly Willoughby wows in plunging dress and incredible jewels The This Morning star looked gorgeous

Holly Willoughby stunned her fans on Saturday when she shared a gorgeous photo of herself rocking a plunging white dress.

The This Morning star posted a clip on Instagram showcasing several beautiful looks in which she modelled some stunning jewellery from her new women's lifestyle brand, Wylde Moon's collaboration with jewellery brand Kirstie Le Marque. One photo saw Holly command attention in her blazer-style frock, which she teamed with stacks of necklaces of varying lengths that drew attention to her bare chest.

Another image featured Holly in a red figure-hugging dress, and a third saw her stun in a black Kimono-style dress, all accessorised with pieces from her collection.

Captioning the clip, the mum-of-three penned: "It’s almost time to wrap up 2021, I wanted to thank you guys for all your support on our beautiful @wyldemoon x @kirstielemarque jewellery collection, I am blown away."

She added: "If there are still some sparkles on your wish-list, then you have until midnight on Monday 20th December for final UK orders to be delivered in time for Christmas."

Holly launched her WYLDE MOON X Kirstie Le Marque 12-piece capsule collection, entitled, Love You to the Moon & Back, last month.

Holly showed off a number of stunning looks while modelling her jewellery collaboration

It features designs including diamond-studded moon necklaces, star huggies, heart onyx bracelets, and a spinning moonstone necklace.

Speaking of her collaboration with the British jewellery brand at the time, Holly said: "One of the things I love about Kirstie Le Marque is that each of its vintage-inspired pieces feel like it’s lived a life; they look and feel timeless.

"So to create something with them, especially for WYLDE MOON, with all the things I know and love, that we can then share as a full jewellery collection, has been bit of a dream come true."

Holly launched her women's lifestyle website Wylde Moon, specially curated by herself, in September. Topics vary from shining a light on inspirational women to beauty, fashion, family, and energy healing.

