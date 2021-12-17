Strictly's Rose and Giovanni reveal how their 'relationship' will be celebrated in the final The dancing couple plan to enjoy the night

Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice have been the favourites to win Strictly this year ever since they were first paired together back in September.

Now they've reached the final, the dancing couple have revealed that their show dance on Saturday night will be a celebration of their "beautiful friendship".

WATCH: The Moment Giovanni Pernice Calls Rose Ayling Ellis 'Beautiful' In Hidden Clip

Speaking to HELLO! and other press, Giovanni teased the couple's show dance. He said: "Our show dance is a celebration of me and Rose and our relationship together, in the sense of, we found this beautiful friendship and that's what we want to celebrate on Saturday night.

"Saturday night is to be a celebration, we are in the final, we made it all the way, then que sera sera," he added.

Rose said: "I think we're going to enjoy it because it's the last Saturday night ever. I don't know what I'm going to do with Saturday nights [after Strictly]."

The pair also detailed the first two dances that they'll be performing in the final, explaining that one had been chosen by the judges and the other by themselves. Giovanni said: "So the judge's pick was the Quickstep, which was out of Frozen from musicals week and the reason why they picked the dance is because we made a mistake, which was my mistake. So this time we are going to get it right."

Rose and Giovanni will be performing their Quickstep on Saturday

He continued: "Then we are doing our pick which is the couple's choice."

Explaining the reason why they chose to perform this particular dance again, Giovanni said: "I think because it was such a big moment, it would be weird for us not to do it again. Obviously, the silent moment was so powerful and it got so much attention. Rose keeps saying that the dance changed her life and lots of people's lives so it's just fair to do it again and I think it's the right thing to do."

