Strictly's Giovanni Pernice hails Rose Ayling-Ellis partnership as his 'best one yet' The Strictly pro has previously danced with Ranvir Singh and Georgia May Foote

Giovanni Pernice is hoping to lift the Strictly Come Dancing glitterball this year, having made it into the final four times during his six-year tenure on the show.

Speaking with Zoe Ball on Radio 2, the professional dancer admitted his partnership with EastEnders actress Rose Ayling-Ellis is his "best" one yet.

On how viewers have seen "another side" to him since teaming up with the soap star, Giovanni explained: "I think it's been a fantastic experience, I think it's been the best I have had in the Strictly experience for sure.

"Rose is quite a determined person as well, she really wants to learn how to dance. We're having fun and I think the reason I think I'm different is because I'm more relaxed."

Over the years, Giovanni has danced with the likes of Ranvir Singh, Michelle Visage, Debbie McGee, Faye Tozer, Laura Whitmore and Georgia May Foote. He had made it into the final four times as well as last year's semi-finals.

The couple will compete against AJ and John this weekend

During the chat, Rose - who is the first deaf contestant to take part in the show - explained just how much she wants to "win it" for him.

"Giovanni, your fourth time in the final," said radio host Zoe. "You've been there with Georgia [May Foote], Debbie [McGee] and Faye [Tozer], you have never won, could this be your year?"

"That's why I want to win it for him," Rose replied while Giovanni added: "I think, no matter what, we already achieved a lot, Zoe, and obviously winning the competition for me would be a dream come true.

Giovanni has previously reached the final with Faye Tozer and others

"I have been there so many times, come so close yet so far, but it's not about me, it's about Rose, it's about what Rose is achieving."

Rose then interrupted and remarked: "No, it is about you because we are a team!" To which, the professional dancer said: "Okay, so it's about us, we both want to win so, please vote for us."

