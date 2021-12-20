Strictly judge Motsi Mabuse's REAL reaction following Rose Ayling-Ellis' win caught on camera - watch Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice were announced as the Strictly winners

Strictly Come Dancing judge Motsi Mabuse found herself in a social media storm after viewers criticised her for her "unhappy" reaction to Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice's win on Saturday.

However, in a newly-surfaced video shared on professional dancer Katya Jones' Instagram account on Monday, it was clear that the South African-German judge was overjoyed for the pair as she gave them a standing ovation.

Some viewers thought they detected a less-than-pleased reaction from Motsi after Rose and Giovanni were crowned winners of the 2021 series.

Responding to a viewer on Twitter, Motsi explained: "Even after such an emotional and fantastic final people still will find a way for hate! Imagine sitting in the living room and interpreting this?? It's a shame! Thank you for all the love and support I received they override this comment by the thousands."

Motsi's fans were quick to applaud her, with one writing: "My interpretation was that you were very emotional and trying to keep from being overwhelmed – I remember the exact same expression you had after the first time you watched @RoseAylingEllis and @pernice couple's choice first time round."

Rose and Giovanni were announced as the Strictly winners this year

Another said: "You are brilliant, and a massive ball of fun love you and the other judges so much! BTW sobbed my heart out so much, and so sad AJ & Kai could not join in."

However, some did think Motsi looked "unhappy". One remarked: "They are saying they thought you didn't agree. That's it. There is no 'hate' there. It's expressing a view, an interpretation."

Another agreed: "Exactly! I was one of those people who thought that, it just looked like you were unhappy that Rose won and not John. But it was just an observation, not a criticism! I'm so sorry if it seemed anything else Motsi!"

