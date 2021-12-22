Call the Midwife star teases how 'unpredictable' Miriam Margolyes returns to the show Jenny Agutter opened up about the star's epic comeback

Call the Midwife fans are looking forward to seeing Miriam Margolyes make a comeback for the Christmas special this weekend – and now, Jenny Agutter, who plays Sister Julienne, has opened up about reuniting with the "unpredictable" actress and hints at how Nurse Mildred will make her grand return.

Appearing on BBC Radio 2 on Tuesday, Jenny began by praising her co-star's infamous sense of humour: "Miriam is an absolute bundle of joy, she's great fun, and she's totally unpredictable. You never know what's going to be said next or happen next."

Going on to discuss Nurse Mildred's plot in the festive episode, Jenny continued: "She's so completely delightful, there's a riveting scene with her reading in this Christmas episode and it was delightful to be a part of that scene and listen to her, I know the audience will enjoy it. She arrives in style as well!"

The upcoming special has been teased in recent weeks ahead of its airing on Christmas Day. In one sneak peek video, shared on Call the Midwife's official Instagram page, spirits are high and Sister Hilda can be seen saying: 'We're going to host a hen night,' before a short glimpse of Lucille dancing while holding a drink cuts to the screen.

Jenny Agutter was chatting to BBC Radio 2 ahead of the Christmas special

"Things soon take a dramatic turn, however, as Dr. Turner helps deliver a baby while Trixie says, 'We need help," as she holds a crying newborn.

The synopsis for the Christmas special reads: "Series 11 begins with a Christmas special set in December 1966. Christmas promises to be a memorable one at Nonnatus House as Lucille (Leonie Elliott) and Cyril (Zephryn Taitte) prepare for their upcoming winter wedding.

"The Nonnatus team are faced with their busiest Christmas Day ever as the Maternity Home is filled with expectant mums-to-be, each with their own challenging case. Luckily Mother Mildred is on hand to support the team."

