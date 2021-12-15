Call the Midwife shares adorable behind-the-scenes video ahead of Christmas special

The Call the Midwife Christmas special is just around the corner and the drama series has posted a heartwarming behind-the-scenes video to get viewers excited.

The short clip shows the actors who play the Turner children dressed in adorable Christmas jumpers, throwing snowballs at their on-screen father, Stephen McGann.

WATCH: Call the Midwife shares adorable behind-the-scenes clip

Stephen, who plays Dr Patrick Turner, can be heard giggling and encouraging the children behind the camera.

The BBC drama wrote the following caption alongside the Instagram post: "Countdown to the Call the Midwife Christmas Special: The Turner children festively fling fake frost at their fictional father!

"We love this little behind-scenes clip actor Stephen McGann – AKA DR Turner - sent us."

"Stephen was preparing to film a scene for the forthcoming Christmas Special with his adorable Turner brood – Alice Brown (Angela), Ned Shaw (Teddy) and April Rae Hoang (May). He thought he’d take a cute picture of the kids in their Christmas finery – but unfortunately, the children had other ideas!"

Will you be watching on Christmas Day?

"They were all rather taken with the pretend snow our team had placed on the set – and so, in time-honoured fashion, decided to pelt their pretend father with it!!"

The account ended the post by saying how pleased they were that the fictional family get on so well in real life and that they are "so excited" for viewers to see the upcoming festive episode.

The BBC recently teased the Christmas special, which airs on Christmas Day at 8pm, writing: "Christmas promises to be a memorable one at Nonnatus House as Lucille (Leonie Elliott) and Cyril (Zephryn Taitte) prepare for their upcoming winter wedding. The Nonnatus team are faced with their busiest Christmas Day ever as the Maternity Home is filled with expectant Mums to be, each with their own challenging case. Luckily Mother Mildred (Miriam Margolyes) is on hand to support the team."

