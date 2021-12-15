Helen George hints at 'obstacles' for Call the Midwife's Trixie and her love interest The actress plays Nurse Trixie Franklin in the beloved BBC drama

Call The Midwife star Helen George has shared fresh details about the upcoming series of the beloved BBC period drama - particularly the love story surrounding her character Trixie Franklin and widower Matthew Aylward, played by Olly Rix.

Speaking at a recent press event, the 37-year-old actress, who filmed the 11th series whilst she was expecting her second child with partner Jack Ashton, revealed that the glamourous nurse is set to find herself in a "deeply emotional" situation.

"So it's a very sad storyline and it's been very carefully dealt with," she divulged. "You see Trixie and Matthew getting closer, and the bond that they initially felt from sharing such a huge thing comes through."

The actress added: "There are so many obstacles to overcome and it's such a tricky – it's a friendship really and a support network for both of them before it becomes anything romantic, and I think it takes a long time for them to [become romantic]."

Matthew was introduced in the latest series when his wife Fiona Aylward gave birth at the Lady Emily Clinic. However, Fiona was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukaemia, and died shortly afterwards.

Helen George plays Nurse Trixie Franklin in the beloved BBC drama

Elaborating further, Helen continued: "I think it's definitely a relationship, a friendship that develops on truth because she's been there and cared for his wife. And I think there's a connection because of that, because of that deep moment they shared together."

Series 11 will be set in 1967 and will continue to focus on the story of the midwives and nuns of Nonnatus House in East London.

Ahead of the latest installment, fans can look forward to the upcoming Christmas special. The BBC recently teased the festive episode, writing: "Christmas promises to be a memorable one at Nonnatus House as Lucille (Leonie Elliott) and Cyril (Zephryn Taitte) prepare for their upcoming winter wedding.

"The Nonnatus team are faced with their busiest Christmas Day ever as the Maternity Home is filled with expectant Mums to be, each with their own challenging case. Luckily Mother Mildred (Miriam Margolyes) is on hand to support the team."

