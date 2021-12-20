Call the Midwife's Helen George future on show after welcoming second baby confirmed The star plays Nurse Trixie Franklin in the beloved BBC drama

Call the Midwife star Helen George has been playing the glamorous Trixie Franklin for over ten years, becoming a firm favourite with viewers.

In a new interview, the Birmingham-born star - who is on maternity leave following the birth of her second child - has delighted fans by confirming she has no plans of leaving the show any time soon.

"I'm just focused on the baby, but there's no plan to leave at the moment," she told The Mirror. "I didn't think I’d be there this long - it was definitely just a job I thought would last that summer.

"It's encompassed such a huge part of my life and so many things have happened to all of us. There have been so many friends that have come and gone."

Last month, Helen and partner Jack Ashton welcomed little Lark. The couple, who met on the set of the BBC drama, are also doting parents to four-year-old daughter Wren.

Helen George plays Nurse Trixie Franklin in the beloved BBC drama

Asked how she juggled her second pregnancy whilst filming, Helen divulged: "When I was at work, Jack looked after Wren. We have quite a fair split of it and vice versa. But also, I was quite adamant to carry on working through my pregnancy, which was absolutely fine.

"I think sometimes there is a prejudice that pregnant women shouldn’t work, especially in our industry. It was important to me to carry on."

It's been one month since the TV star revealed that she had welcomed the new arrival via Instagram. She posted a message in honour of her partner Jack's birthday.

It read: "Happiest of birthdays my love. What a week. And forevermore you will share your birthday week with your second born, sorry I couldn't cross my legs any longer Xxx."

