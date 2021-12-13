Call the Midwife reveals new festive clip showing return of fan-favourite We can't wait for the Christmas special!

Call the Midwife has released a brand new clip showing a sneak peek at the upcoming Christmas special, revealing the return of a fan-favourite character.

In the video, Miriam Margolyes' character, Sister Mildred, can be seen arriving at Nonnatus House on a milk float before being welcomed by Jenny Agutter's Sister Julienne.

Taking to Instagram, the BBC show shared the video along with the following caption: "With less than two weeks left to Christmas Day, We’re THRILLED to release our first exclusive sneak peek video about the new Christmas Special !! #callthemidwife #christmasspecial #bbc #bbcone @bbc #pbs @pbs.

"Our cast talk the joys of the forthcoming festive episode, milk float arrivals, breech deliveries… and a trip to the seamy side of life for young Timothy Turner! Enjoy!"

Teasing the return of Sister Mildred in the short clip, Jenny said: "The Christmas special saw more babies being born than usual, so it was a very, very busy time, and of course we had Miriam Margolyes arriving out of the blue on a milk float of all things."

Ella Bruccoleri, who plays Sister Frances, also gave fans an idea of the dramatic storylines they can expect to see in the Christmas special. "Sister Frances has her first-ever breech delivery," she said. "She was born breech, so she's kind of been building up to the first time doing it and she has to do it with very little help so it's kind of a big deal."

Timothy and Patrick Turner are called to a gangster's house in the Christmas special

The new episode will also see the return of Timothy Turner, played by Max Macmillan, who joins his dad on a call out, having returned from medical school. In the video, Max revealed the tense scenario that his character is faced with. He said: "For this year's Christmas special, it's been quite exciting for my character because he's taken one of his first steps from being a child into the real medical world, where he joins his dad on his first proper call, which just so happens to be a call from a bunch of real-life gangsters."

"That was really fun to get to experience the more intense side of the show," he added.

