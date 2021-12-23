Death in Paradise reveals first look glimpse at series 11 - and it's made us so excited What will happen with DI Neville and DS Florence?

Death in Paradise has released its first look at the upcoming 11th series - and we are so excited to see it!

The BBC shared a series of images showing glimpses of the new series, including a worried-looking Marlon Pryce, played by Tahj Miles, as well as a snap of Ralf Little's DI Neville Parker and Joséphine Jobert's DS Florence Cassell working together.

Fans of the crime drama, which has been airing for over ten years, will be looking forward to the latest series following a major cliffhanger at the end of season ten.

For those who might have missed it, the final moments of the last series saw DI Neville conflicted over whether to confess his romantic feelings for DS Florence or to keep the relationship professional.

Speaking about the potential romance between the two, Ralf Little told HELLO! and other press: "The reason that the people are invested in those characters is that they're well written, and Josie [Jobert] is a fantastic performer. Just charming and lovely and I think we work well together.

Marlon Pryce looks worried in the glimpses at series 11

"People are invested in those characters and they want to see how it plays out. I think this series, our character interplay is more and more developed and the narrative between characters plays out really well which involves all of us so hopefully people will love it."

Thankfully, fans won't have to wait until the New Year to be transported back to the fictional Caribbean island of Saint-Marie as the show is returning for a feature-length Christmas special on Boxing Day.

Teasing the upcoming festive episode in an interview with HELLO! and other press, Ralf said: "It's brilliant, it's a Death in Paradise classic really.

The new series will return in January

"Someone is found dead, and we have to get to the bottom of it - but there are added dimensions, we have more time for character development and interplay between ourselves… We have time for it to be more layered, and you feel the consequences of the story.

"Sometimes on [the show] it's like, 'This is the murderer, arrest the murderer,' but this time you see how it plays out. Apart from that, a body turns up, it can't possibly be what it looks like, and we spent 90 minutes working out why."

The new series is set to return on January 7 at 9pm on BBC One.

