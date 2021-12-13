Death in Paradise reveals brand new guest for Christmas special - and it'll surprise you An unexpected guest star will appear in the festive episode

Death in Paradise has announced a special guest star for the upcoming Christmas special - and it is totally unexpected!

MORE: Ralf Little reveals secrets of Death in Paradise's first Christmas special

The BBC drama took to Twitter to reveal that Radio 2 DJ Sara Cox will feature in the festive episode.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Death in Paradise star Ralf Little shares hilarious video as filming for Christmas special kicks off

Sharing a photo of the presenter, the series account wrote: "An extra surprise for you… listen closely and you'll hear @sarajcox in our Christmas special! #DeathInParadise."

The post suggests that viewers can expect to hear Sara presenting her radio show during the BBC series' first ever Christmas special.

For fans who are unfamiliar with Sara, she is a broadcaster who hosts Drivetime on BBC Radio 2, having previously presented Radio 1 Breakfast on BBC Radio 1 from April 2000 to December 2003.

MORE: Josephine Jobert sets record straight after fans express concern about her absence

MORE: Death in Paradise season 11 guest stars revealed - and viewers will definitely recognise a few!

Viewers may also recognise her from her television presenting gigs on shows such as The Great Pottery Throw Down and BBC Two's Back in Time for…, where a modern-day family enjoy meals eaten by people of years gone by.

An extra surprise for you… listen closely and you'll hear @sarajcox in our Christmas special! #DeathInParadise



📸: Leigh Keily pic.twitter.com/8Dt99jSmaU — Death in Paradise (@deathinparadise) December 13, 2021

Sara Cox will appear in the upcoming special

Fans of the crime drama series, which has been airing for over ten years, will be looking forward to the new episode following a major cliffhanger at the end of season 10.

For those who might have missed the ending of the latest series, we saw DI Neville Parker (Ralf Little) conflicted over whether to confess his romantic feelings for DS Florence Cassell (Joséphine Jobert) or to keep the relationship professional.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.