Strictly star Rose Ayling-Ellis is driving home for Christmas with a very special guest! We can't wait to see what the actress does next!

Rose Ayling-Ellis has shared a video driving home for Christmas, and it looks like she had a very special passenger with her! The star, who won Strictly Come Dancing 2021 alongside dancing pro Giovanni Pernice, revealed that she was taking her Glitterball trophy along for the ride.

In the Instagram Stories clip, Rose added the song Take Me Home for Christmas by Dan + Shay, with the lyrics reading: "Baby, won't you take me home for Christmas, show me 'round your town," as she panned around to the Glitterball trophy, which was safely on the backseat, and even wearing a seatbelt!

WATCH: Motsi Mabuse's real reaction following Rose Ayling-Ellis' win on Strictly

Rose made history after she was crowned this year's champion alongside dance partner Giovanni. Speaking to The Guardian moments later, the actress - who was the show's first deaf celebrity to perform - confessed to feeling "sad" now her journey has come to an end.

Rose will be joining the Strictly tour

However, she confirmed that she would be going on the live tour in the new year, saying: "I have loved every minute of my Strictly journey so far, so to be able to continue it on the live tour next year is so exciting! I can't wait to perform live in front of all the fans who have supported me through this incredible series."

The actress has also been throwing her support behind new projects, and recently tweeted her approval of a new parliamentary bill. She tweeted: "This is such a huge, important event for the deaf community to get the government to declare BSL as an official language. It sound so simple but it would do so much goods and change things for better."

