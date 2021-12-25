The Masked Singalong line-up: which celebs will be singing in the Christmas special? Who is returning to the stage?

The Masked Singer is returning with a Christmas special this year and is sure to be a hit amongst fans of the original series.

The festive episode will see some of our favourite acts take to the stage once more for some festive fun - but which celebrities will be singing?

Which celebrities are in the Masked Singalong line-up?

In a synopsis for the upcoming special, ITV revealed which iconic characters would be revisiting the show. Fans can expect Nicola Roberts, who won the first series of the show, to return as Queen Bee, while Ne-Yo and Aston Merrygold will be performing as Badger and Robin.

Singer-songwriter Skin will also be joining the festive line-up as Duck, as well as Jason Manford and Sir Lenny Henry who will be singing as Hedgehog and Blob. 2021 champion Joss Stone is also returning as fan-favourite Sausage.

The official teaser for the programme reads: "Across two series, 24 celebrities disguised in extravagant costumes took to the stage, competing to keep their identities hidden. Now some of your favourite characters return, including Queen Bee, Badger, Duck, Robin, Hedgehog, Blob, and Sausage, performing ballads, bangers, and all the very best singalong tunes."

Series one winner Nicola Roberts will return as Queen Bee

It continued: "With snippets from our superstar panel of detectives, Rita Ora, Ken Jeong, Davina McCall, Jonathan Ross, and Mo Gilligan and other famous guests, it’s the most bonkers celebrity singalong bash of the year — and you’re all invited!"

Viewers of the show will also be looking forward to the third series, which will debut on Saturday 1 January. Speaking about the show during This Morning's Christmas Day special, host Joel Dommett teased the upcoming series.

"I’m so excited," he said. "It was the first time we had an audience, because in the first series they didn’t really know what the show was, then the second series was Covid protocols and then the third series… just the joy in the room was insane!"

Chatting about the new celebrity contestants, Joel revealed: "They are so good! The costumes are amazing… you go into the costume department and you can tell they are having the time of their lives!"

