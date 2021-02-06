The Masked Singer: Dragon and Harlequin's identities revealed in latest episode - find out here Saturday's episode saw another double elimination

The Masked Singer bid farewell to its latest set of celebrities on Saturday night’s episode in the second of two dramatic double eliminations.

MORE: Who has been revealed on The Masked Singer so far?

The wacky and wonderful ITV series, which features Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall, Rita Ora and Mo Gilligan on its judging panel, sees a number of masked contestants take to the stage to show off their singing skills. It is then up to the viewers and panel to work out which celebrities are behind the masks using a series of clues.

This week the judges were joined by comedian Matt Lucas and again opted to send two contestants home. All five of the remaining competitors - Sausage Badger, Dragon, Harlequin and Robin - took to the stage to perform but sadly, time was up for two of them. Find out who was unmasked below!

Loading the player...

WATCH: The Masked Singer presenter Joel Dommett shows off his swanky living room

First to reveal their true identity was Dragon who was revealed to be comedian, broadcaster and writer, Sue Perkins.

Harlequin was the second celebrity sent home by the judges. When they took off their mask, both judges and audience were surprised to learn that the celebrity behind the mask was singer Gabrielle.

MORE: Davina McCall expresses disbelief over being called 'wrinkly' in 'revealing' Masked Singer dress

MORE: The Masked Singer: bookies convinced of these identities

Following her unveiling, Gabrielle said: “The best secret I’ve ever kept.”

Dragon and Harlequin's unmasking follows last week’s episode which saw two mystery singers leave the show in a dramatic double-elimination. First to reveal their identity was Viking, who turned out to be Morten Harket, the lead singer from A-ha, who is the first celebrity to sing their own song in the competition. The second celebrity unmasked in the episode was Blob, who was revealed to be Sir Lenny Henry - as judge Davina and many viewers at home suspected.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.