One of the best things about the holiday season is getting the opportunity to snuggle up on the sofa with a blanket, some mince pies and a festive film on the TV. But if you've already watched the classics a hundred times and are looking for something fresh to enjoy, then we've got your back!

Whether it's a modern Christmas movie to get you in the holiday spirit, or a new flick that offers comedy and cheese in one – check out our ultimate guide of what you should be watching over the next few weeks...

WATCH: Have you watched A Castle for Christmas on Netflix yet?

Love Hard

Let's start off with a new one – this cheesy flick on Netflix will leave you feeling joyous in an instant. It stars Nina Dobrev as the lead, so you won’t be short on humour, who meets a handsome stranger on a dating app.

After deciding to go and surprise him for the holidays, she gets her own surprise – and her dream man is not who he says he is…

Have you seen Love Hard yet?

Love Hard - available on Netflix now

Happiness Ever After

This feel-good movie is a follow-up to Happiness is a Four-Letter Word and follows four friends as they go on a journey of self-discovery and re-evaluation – dealing with everything that life throws at them together. The perfect watch for a pick-me-up.

Happiness Ever After is the perfect pick-me-up film

Happiness Ever After - available on Netflix now

Single All the Way

This is going straight to the top of our list. Single All the Way follows Peter, who convinces his best friend Nick to go with him to his family festivities so they'll stop pestering him about his dating life. But during his trip home he begins to look at his bestie in a different light.

We love Single All The Way

Single All the Way - available on Netflix now

Angèle

Love pop music? This one's for you. The new Netflix documentary movie focuses on French pop star Angèle as she reflects on her life, fame and finding balance in between.

Angèle is a documentary film

Angèle - available on Netflix now

A Castle for Christmas

Netflix continues its streak in bringing the cheesiest, feel-good festive films and A Castle for Christmas is no different. The movie stars Brooke Shields as an author who heads to Scotland in the hope of buying her own castle but soon butts heads with the owner. Is predictable? Yes. Will be watch it more times than we care to admit? Also yes.

Brooke Shields in A Castle for Christmas

A Castle for Christmas - available on Netflix now

Jungle Cruise

If you missed one of Disney's biggest releases this year in cinemas – then fear not because Disney+ has you sorted when it comes to Jungle Cruise. Emily Blunt, The Rock and quick one-liners – need we say more?

Jack Whitehall, Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson in Jungle Cruise

Jungle Cruise - available on Disney+ now

West Side Story

Steven Spielberg's remake of a classic is set to go down a storm. The classic story will see Rachel Zegler and Ansel Elgort as Maria and Tony respectively and will no doubt be released onto streaming giants – but we can't help but think this one needs to be seen in a cinema!

We predict Oscars for this remake of a classic

West Side Story - in cinemas now

Silent Night

When thinking of Kiera Knightley and Christmas movies, you'll be forgiven for immediately going to Love, Actually – but this new flick deserves a look-in.

Silent Night stars Kiera Knightley and Matthew Goode

Alongside Downton's Matthew Goode, the actress will portray the matriarch of the family who welcome a number of guests to their home for festive celebrations, but things don't exactly go to plan. It's described as a black comedy, so it's certainly something different to enjoy!

Silent Night - in cinemas now

Encanto

Fresh off the back of Moana, In the Heights and Tick, Tick… Boom!, Lin-Manuel Miranda strikes again with his musical talent for Disney's upcoming animated hit, Encanto. The whole family will love sitting together and enjoying this magical new movie.

Encanto has music produced by Lin-Manuel Miranda

Encanto - in cinemas now

The Colour Room

Phoebe Dynevor of Bridgerton fame is making her feature film debut in this movie alongside Matthew Goode and David Morrissey. Phoebe plays the lead role of ceramic artist Clarice Cliff, who was famed in the 1920s and 1930s for her work. This sounds like the perfect film to put on in front of the fire.

Look out for Phoebe Dynevor in The Colour Room

The Colour Room – available on Sky Cinema and Now TV now

Home Sweet Home Alone

Will anything beat Macaulay Culkin as the adorable yet sly trickster Kevin McCallister? Of course not. But this follow-up boasts big names in the cast and a silly but fun storyline. It's certainly one to keep the kids entertained for a few hours.

Home Sweet Home Alone is the perfect family watch

Home Sweet Home Alone - available on Disney+ now

Boxing Day

You'll definitely recognise one of the stars in this upcoming flick. Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock is making her film debut in this upcoming movie.

Will you be watching Boxing Day?

Boxing Day tells the story of Melvin (Aml Ameen), a British author living in the States who returns to London for Christmas to introduce his family to his new fiancée. We're excited for this one!

Boxing Day – in cinemas now

8-Bit Christmas

If you're a lover of all things retro then this brand new movie could be right up your street. 8-Bit Christmas tells the story of Jake who tells his daughter the story about his childhood quest for the must-have toy of the 1980s holiday season – the Nintendo Entertainment System. This one will certainly bring back memories.

8-Bit Christmas offers a retro feel

8-Bit Christmas – available on HBO Max now

Queenpins

Kristen Bell, Kirby Howell-Baptiste and Vince Vaughn are just a few of the big names in this new Hollywood blockbuster.

Queenpins looks hilarious

Released earlier this year, the new comedy focuses on best friends Connie and JoJo who hatch an illegal coupon-club scheme that scams millions of corporations after growing frustrated with their mundane, everyday lives.

Queenpins – available on Amazon Prime now

Trolls Holiday in Harmony

Another one for the kids. If they love Trolls then this will be an instant hit. Trolls Holiday in Harmony sees the fan-favourite characters return for another action-packed adventure involving the holiday season.

The kids will love this one

Trolls Holiday in Harmony – available on Hulu now

Back to the Outback

Isla Fisher and Guy Pearce lend their voices to this new flick coming to Netflix very soon. After growing tired of being locked away in their reptile house Down Under, a group of animals hatch their escape route to head back to their natural habitat – the Outback.

Back to the Outback has some big names lending their voices to the characters

Back to the Outback – available on Netflix now

A California Christmas: City Lights

Another cheesy rom-com to add to your list is A California Christmas: City Lights, which tells the story of lovebirds Callie and Joseph, whose blossoming romance is threatened after Joseph has to take him away from sunny climates back to the city – will they make it through?

A California Christmas: City Lights is definitely on our list

A California Christmas: City Lights – available on Netflix from 16 December

Mixtape

You might need tissues for this one. Mixtape takes viewers back to the eve of Y2K, where 12-year-old Beverly discovers a broken mixtape created by her late mum and her dad when they were teens.

Mixtape looks like a moving watch

After grieving her mother, Beverly seizes the opportunity to delve further – learning more about her parents than ever before.

Mixtape – available on Netflix now

Grumpy Christmas

Grumpy Christmas is already generating a lot of chat and we can see why. Grumpy Grandpa, also known as Don Servando, returns in the follow-up to The Patriarch where he heads to the beach to spend the holidays with his family.

Grumpy Christmas on Netflix

But when his position in the family is questioned, he faces no choice but to give people some home truths – even if it means ruining Christmas.

Grumpy Christmas – available on Netflix from 21 December

