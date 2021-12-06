Everything you need to know about new series of The Masked Singer Who's that behind the mask?!

The Masked Singer is the wackiest show to become a TV sensation in years, and we can't wait to watch another series of bonkers costumes serenading us as we try and figure out who is hiding underneath.

MORE: Holly Willoughy stuns viewers with candid pregnancy confession

The ITV hit show has seen some big names take part over the past two series including Kelis, Joss Stone and RnB superstar Ne-Yo, so we were thrilled to hear that a new season was in the works. Want to know more? Here's what we know about the upcoming series...

Loading the player...

WATCH: Caitlin Jenner is unveiled on The Masked Singer

What are The Masked Singer costumes?

Like the previous seasons, ITV is spicing up the lineup and introducing some new brand new masks for series three – and they're more bizarre than ever before. The new masks for this year's line-up includes: Bagpipes, Chandelier, Doughnut, Lionfish, Firework, Mushroom, Panda, Poodle, Robobunny, Rockhopper, Snow Leopard and Traffic Cone.

Who are The Masked Singer judges?

Audiences can look forward to seeing judges Davina McCall, Jonathan Ross, Mo Gilligan and Rita Ora return to the panel as they attempt to guess which famous faces could be hiding behind the dazzling masks.

Chandelier is one of the new costumes

Last series, viewers were also treated to some guest judges including Matt Lucas, Holly Willoughby and former Masked Singer champion, Nicola Roberts. Once again, comedian Joel Dommett will be reprising his role as presenter of the ITV programme.

MORE: You Don't Know Me: viewers have same reaction after episode one

MORE: James Martin makes surprising revelation about his childhood

We can't wait to watch the new series

When is the new series of The Masked Singer on TV?

ITV are yet to confirm when the new series of The Masked Singer will be back, however, the previous season began on Boxing Day, and series one aired in January, so it's likely it'll be soon!

Which celebrities have taken part in The Masked Singer?

Need a refresher? Some of the big names that have appeared on the show over the past two series include: Cee-Lo Green, Jason Manford, Katherine Jenkins, Ne-Yo, Aston Merrygold, Morten Harket and Mel B. Series one crowned Girls Aloud star Nicola Roberts as champion, while season two saw singer Joss Stone take the top spot.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.