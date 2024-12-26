13 best Boxing Day sales of 2024: Here are the ones I seriously rate

The incredible Boxing Day sales are here, and there's no better way to cure the Christmas blues than by scoring a sale on the items on your wishlist.
Plenty of retailers have sales running, with offering as much as 60% off across fashion, beauty, home gadgets and jewellery.
To save you from endless scrolling through the sea of offers, I've handpicked the top Boxing Day deals that are live right now from the likes of Amazon and John Lewis, to M&S, and the beauty buys at Sephora, as well as many more. I'll be updating with new savings as they come in, so bookmark the page to get yourself an unmissable deal before the time is up.
Personal opinion: I've worked over several shopping events, most recently Black Friday, so I'd say I've become pretty good at finding a good deal. All of the deals I've included in the list are ones that I'd shop myself, so I believe they're truly worth spending your money on.
Variety: Whether you're shopping for clothing, makeup, home items, or fitness equipment to kickstart the new year, I've picked out a range of deals to suit shoppers' needs.
Price: Everyone knows that post-Christmas is the time to keep spending to a minimum, so I've chosen a range of price points to suit every budget.
Trusted brands: The retailers included are in the list not only for their epic discounts, but I've only included brands that I know and love myself.
Best Boxing Day sales for 2024
M&S Boxing Day Sale
Marks & Spencer Boxing Day Top Pick
Deal Of The Day At Marks & Spencer
The Boxing Day sales are a great time to pick up your winter fashion staples for a lower price – and right now M&S is offering a huge discount across the M&S portfolio. Out of everything, I'll be shopping up to 40% off bedding.
Marks & Spencer has gone big with its Boxing Day sale, giving shoppers a huge 50% off selected womenswear, menswear, childrenswear and homes.
Amazon Boxing Day Sale
Amazon Boxing Day Top Pick
Deal Of The Day At Amazon
The Philips Dual Basket Air Fryer is reduced right now – and the kitchen gadget has proven to be a favourite amongst shoppers. Cooking food 50% faster than a conventional, the air fryer can save up to 55% on energy bills, not to mention up to 90% less fat. It's non-stick and dishwasher safe for easy cleaning.
Air fryers have become a kitchen staple in recent years thanks to their fuss-free, healthy style of cooking. Amazon has reduced loads of its air fryers for its Boxing Day sale including the top brands Philips, Cosori, Ninja, Tower and more.
John Lewis Boxing Day Sale
John Lewis Boxing Day Top Pick
Deal Of The Day At John Lewis
Dyson is already dropping prices on products and the incredible Dyson Air Wrap can be yours with a saving of £80 at John Lewis.
The John Lewis Boxing Day Sale is better than ever and we're expecting tons of offers on homeware and furniture in the sales, so you can save money on everything from scented candles to cosy throws, a brand new vacuum and more. Shop more of our John Lewis sale must-haves.
The New Look Boxing Day sale is a real treat for fans of the brand, There are plenty of evening options in the sale as well as workwear and casual looks.
ASOS Boxing Day Sale
ASOS Boxing Day Top Pick
Deal Of The Day At ASOS
Shearling coats are everywhere right now, and ASOS's chuck-on coat looks far more expensive than it is. Reduced from £115 to £92, the cosy coat features toggle fastenings and the oversized fit makes it easy to throw this on with any outfit.
ASOS goes big for every shopping event, and the retailer's Boxing Day sale is no exception. Shoppers are being treated to up to 70% off thousands of lines across men's and women's clothing, footwear, accessories and more. There's no better time to pick up those items on your wishlist. Shop more of our ASOS fave finds.
The Big Boots Boxing Day Sale has just launched, and the retailer is price-dropping hundreds of bestsellers across beauty, fragrance, baby, gifts and wellness. You'll find up to 50% makeup must-haves, beauty products, haircare tools and so much more – so it's the perfect time to restock on your essentials or treat yourself to the new beauty product on your wishlist.
& Other Stories Boxing Day Sale
& Other Stories Boxing Day Top Pick
Deal Of The Day At & Other Stories
This & Other Stories Mock-Neck Sweater is available in plenty of colours, and the bright red shade is divine. I'll be styling it with a pair of leather trousers and heeled boots.
& Other Stories just kicked off its winter sale, and shoppers can get a massive 40% off selected lines. The brand is the one-stop-shop for timeless staples - think neutral shades, cashmere and stylish gold jewellery
H&M Boxing Day Sale
H&M Boxing Day Top Pick
Deal Of The Day At H&M
Top of the wish list has to be this rib-knit polo jumper. With a whopping 50% off, you'd be crazy to miss out.
As per usual, the H&M sale is a good one! With deals across ladieswear, menswear, homes and kids, you'll be able to shop for the entire family in the Boxing Day sales.
Aspinal of London Boxing Day Sale
Aspinal of London Boxing Day Top Pick
Deal Of The Day At Aspinal Of London
Princess Kate's go-to Aspinal bag is the Midi Mayfair, and the royal has the lilac and black colours in her collection. Right now, shoppers can save a huge £278 on the midnight navy Midi Mayfair Bag – and if it's good enough for the Princess of Wales, it's good enough for us!
Royally-approved brand Aspinal of London has just dropped its winter sale, offering shoppers up to 60% off some of its bestselling handbags. Princess Kate, Queen Camilla and Zara Tindall have all been spotted carrying the designer arm candy – and we're certain they'd be impressed by the gorgeous pieces that are discounted right now. See more details and what's on our editor-approved shopping list.
Monica Vinader Boxing Day Sale
Monica Vinader Boxing Day Sale
Deal Of The Day At Monica Vinader
Our favourite in the Monica Vinader sale right now is the Diamond Essential Tennis Bracelet. The timeless 18k gold vermeil bezel cup surrounds each brilliant diamond solitaire in this everyday essential bracelet, and it's reduced by 55%.
Plenty of jewellery brands get involved in Boxing Day sales, and there are always so many lovely pieces to shop at with a big discount. Monica Vinader has just dropped its seriously impressive winter sale, with flash offers continuing to drop over the Twixmas week.
Winter is the season that our skin needs some extra TCL, so the Boxing Day sales are a great opportunity to mix up your skincare routine with some new beauty buys. Whether you're shopping Sephora, Lookfantastic or Boots, there are already plenty of savings to be had across skincare, makeup, fragrances and more.
Shark Boxing Day Sale
Shark Boxing Day Top Pick
Deal Of The Day At Shark
Loved by the Queen of clean Mrs Hinch, Shark vacuums are top of their game – and several of the brand's innovative hoovers are reduced currently in the Amazon sale. Case in point - the amazing Shark Matrix 2-in-1 robot vacuum, which has 20% off.
Amazon's sales are the prime time to shop a saving on the homeware gadget that you've been eyeing up. From vacuums to slow cookers, microwaves and more - you'll find so many prices being slashed right now.
Nespresso Boxing Day Sale
Nespresso Boxing Day Top Pick
Deal Of The Day At Nespresso
Coffee machines have become a home essential, and the Nespresso Vertuo Pop Automatic Pod Coffee Machine is currently reduced by a huge 45%. The compact design is great for smaller kitchens, and caffeine lovers can get their own barista-style coffee at the touch of a button. The machine works with Nespresso Vertuo capsules, and with over 30 flavours to choose from, you'll never get bored of this nifty gadget.
Amazon is a go-to when it comes to sales, and you can expect to find just about anything on offer in the Boxing Day shopping extravaganza. Air fryers, headphones, clothing and perfumes will all be in the mix, so why not bookmark your favourites now and keep checking back in case your wishlist items drop in price.
