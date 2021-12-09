The Repair Shop fans were feeling disappointed on Wednesday evening following a repeat of a festive episode. It seems viewers were tuning into The Repair Shop at Christmas on BBC One were hoping to see some brand new transformations from the team, but instead they were met with an episode from 2017.

Taking to social media, presenter Jay Blades asked his fans what they made of the special, which was the programme's first-ever Christmas episode, writing in the caption: "Good morning all. Hope you are well. What did you think of the 1st ever @therepairshop.tv Christmas special yesterday? #therepairshop."

Plenty of Jay's followers took to the comments to express they were familiar with what happened. One person wrote: "Disappointed… it was a repeat." A second asked: "I thought I had seen it before…?"

However, others were still loving the episode despite having already seen it. A third follower commented: "I had seen it 1st time round but still found it very cute how emotional will got over his scarf." A fourth then said: "It was great but I have seen it before! Hope there's a brand new Christmas RS xx."

Jay Blades will be back hosting the Christmas special

Fortunately, The Repair Shop will be returning for a brand new Christmas special with all the familiar faces such as Jay, Will Kirk, Kirsten Ramsay and more.

Last week, the BBC released official photos of the upcoming episode – and it looks like the most festive show yet! The snaps show the team standing in front of the iconic barn which was adorned with beautiful lights.

Another photo sees doll and teddy bear experts, Amanda Middleditch and Julie Tatchell, also known as the 'Teddy Bear Ladies' stood with a couple who brought in a Susie Doll, wearing a Mrs Clause outfit. The Christmas episode of The Repair Shop is set to air on Christmas Eve at 7pm on BBC One.

