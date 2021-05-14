This is Us set to end after season six - details The drama has been a huge hit with viewers

This is Us will be ending after season six, The Hollywood Reporter has revealed. The hugely popular family drama, which follows the trials and tribulations of three siblings and their parents, is expected to conclude in an 18-part series.

It is expected that the news will be officially announced on Friday. The show's conclusion is not a cancellation, as the writers previously revealed that they knew when the story would come to an end.

Chatting to Digital Spy, executive producer Isaac Aptaker explained: "In everything we do, we never put anything on TV until we know how it's going to end up, because you never want to paint yourself into a corner... It's a family. People have gotten married on the crew. People have had multiple babies. It's been half a decade. It's really become this really close-knit group. It's going to be wild to think of not doing it. But there's still so many more to do. Right now, it's like, 'Oh my gosh, we've got to get another episode on TV next week'."

Fellow producer Elizabeth Berger added: "We've been doing it for a long time, and many of us have been there from the very beginning, and have moved through the years together. We love the show, and it will be a big, emotional deal when it comes to the end."

Fans were understandably disappointed by the shows, with one writing: "Nope. This show is too good to end with season six. It’s got to be like Greys Anatomy- keep going!" Another added: "I really don't know what we'd do without TIU but I have a feeling if they do a spin-off without the main characters such as Rebecca or Jack that it will flop."

A third person tweeted: "TIU is like reading a great novel. You have introduction of characters, learn their history and values, you have conflict and strife. Now you will know what happens to them. Yes, you don't want it to end, but the ride was so worth it."

