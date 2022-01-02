Tom Felton reacts to emotional Harry Potter Reunion Special 

The highly-anticipated reunion special Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts finally aired on New Years Day - and it was amazing!

Fans were overwhelmed with emotion and nostalgia after watching cast members from the iconic series reunite on-set - but it seems viewers of the special weren't the only ones touched by the programme.

Tom Felton, who played Draco Malfoy in the film franchise, took to Twitter on Sunday morning, posing the following question to Potter fans: "Who cried in the first five minutes? #ReturnToHogwarts."

The actor was flooded with comments from viewers, with one person responding: "The real question is who DIDN’T cry?" While another added: "Not just the first five minutes, it was so emotional and beautiful and good to see all of you together. For the last thirty minutes, I was crying through the whole thing."

Also taking to Instagram, Tom posted a series of throwback photos alongside the caption: "Hope you all enjoyed the return to Hogwarts as much as we loved making it. Here's to another 20 magical years."

Viewers of the reunion show were particularly surprised to hear Emma Watson and Tom Felton confess their love for each other during the programme.

Fans were moved by the 20th Anniversary special

Speaking about their special relationship, Tom said: "Emma and I have always loved each other really. I became very protective over her, I've always had a soft spot for her and that continues to this day."

Meanwhile, Emma reflected on her childhood crush. She said: "I walked into the room where we had tutoring and the assignment was to draw what you thought God looked like and Tom had drawn a girl with a backward cap on a skateboard. I just fell in love with him."

She continued: "I used to come in every day and look for his number on the call sheet and if his number was on the call sheet it was an extra exciting day. He was three years above me, so he was like 'you're like my little sister'.

Tom posted a series of throwback photos to Instagram

"Nothing has ever happened romantically with us, we just love each other," she added.

Viewers of the show reacted to the revelation, with one person tweeting: "‘Okay now I wish Emma Watson and Tom Felton would’ve been a thing! Definitely shipping Draco/Hermione," while another added: "‘If Emma Watson and Tom Felton were to ever become a couple that would be the power couple. BUT THEIR FRIENDSHIP IS SO CUTE."

A third person commented: "Watching #ReturnToHogwarts. Could we please get a lovely rom-com for @TomFelton and @EmmaWatson?"

