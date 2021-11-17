Everything you need to know about the Harry Potter reunion Return to Hogwarts Get ready to return to Hogwarts

Get ready, Harry Potter fans because have we got some exciting news for you. It's been announced that HBO Max is gifting fans the best gift this holiday season - a cast reunion!

For the first time ever, the legendary stars of the film franchise will get together to look back on 20 magical years. So what do we know about the reunion so far and how can viewers tune in? Find out everything you need to know about the anniversary special below...

WATCH: Fred and George stars James and Oliver Phelps talk all things Harry Potter

What is Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts?

It was announced on 16 November 2021, which is the 20 year anniversary of the US release of the first film, that the beloved cast of the franchise will be reuniting on-screen for the first time in over a decade.

It's been 20 years since Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone was released in the US

According to HBO Max, the special, titled Return to Hogwarts, will "tell an enchanting making-of story through all-new, in-depth interviews and cast conversations," and invite fans "on a magical first-person journey through one of the most beloved film franchises of all time". We can't wait!

When will Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts air?

The special is set to be released on 1 January 2022 on HBO Max in the US so viewers can spend their New Year's Day engrossed in the wizarding world once again. All eight films are also available to stream on the platform, meaning fans can binge these afterwards if they feel like it!

Daniel, Rupert and Emma will reunite on-screen together for the first time

As of yet, there's been no confirmation which streaming service or broadcaster will make the reunion available to watch in the UK. However, many HBO shows - including the recent Friends reunion - aired on Sky and its streaming service NOW – meaning it's a likely contender to air the special. HELLO! has reached out to representatives at NOW for comment.

Who will appear in Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts?

Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint will of course be reuniting for the magical event to fondly look back on their decade together filming the eight-part film franchise.

The trio will be joined by the likes of Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Jason Isaacs, Gary Oldman, Imelda Staunton, Tom Felton, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Mark Williams, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch, Matthew Lewis and Evanna Lynch. Director Chris Colombus, who helmed the first two movies, will also appear.

The author of the book series, JK Rowling, who has come under fire in recent times for her comments about transgender issues, will not be in attendance but will appear in archive footage.

Is there a trailer for Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts?

Sadly not yet! However, viewers should keep their eyes peeled for an exclusive first look at the special during the premiere of new competition series, Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses. Hosted by Helen Mirren, the four-part event will feature diehard Potterheads going head-to-head to win prizes and will air on TBS and Cartoon Network on 28 November at 9pm ET.

