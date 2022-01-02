Stay Close: viewers are all saying the same thing about shock ending Spoilers ahead!

The new Harlan Coben drama Stay Close premiered on Netflix on New Year's Eve and fans wasted no time getting stuck into the series.

The gripping new crime miniseries which boasts a star-studded cast including Cush Jumbo, James Nesbitt and Richard Armitage had viewers glued to the screen, with the ending proving to be a major talking point.

For those who have yet to watch the series, stop scrolling now!

The last episode of the series was filled with twists and turns which left viewers shocked to discover Carlton Flynn's killer.

Having learned that Lorraine was lying about killing Carlton to protect her daughter Kayleigh, who she spotted being chased by Carlton on the night of his disappearance, it was revealed to viewers that it was Dave who actually killed Carlton without even realising.

After rushing to pick up Kayleigh and her friend Bea, who had been left stranded in the woods, he spotted an orange car which is later featured in a news report about missing Carlton. Fearing that his daughter might be involved, Dave drives back to the scene and pushes the vehicle into the river.

As it turns out, Kayleigh had put Carlton in the boot of his own car after he chased her through the woods having mistakenly consumed a spiked drink he had intended to give her. No one let him out, meaning he drowned after Dave pushed the car into the river.

Viewers praised the compelling series

Cassie, now known as Megan, was the only person who pieced together the events of the night having acted as a confidante for both her husband and her daughter.

Fans of the show were impressed by the shock ending and took to Twitter to praise the series. One person wrote: "Oh wasn't expecting that ending!!! A good binge-watch on Netflix. #StayClose," while another added: "I finished #StayClose last night… I’m usually good at working out whodunnit but this one I had no idea."

A third person commented: "#StayClose had a WILD ending."

Fans were shocked by the twist ending

One of the show's stars Richard Armitage praised the finale in an interview with RadioTimes.com. He said: "The viewer and the main players think that the story is over, but really it’s only Cassie that has that knowledge and that understanding of what her husband did. So she’s going to have to carry around that burden."

He continued: "In a way, it’s not dissimilar to what Ray’s been going through. Ray has had to carry around this heavy memory of something that happened and has had nobody to sort of share it with, so that’s now her ball and chain."

