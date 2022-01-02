After Life season three trailer teases more heartache for Tony Ricky Gervais returns with the final series

The trailer for the long-awaited third series of Ricky Gervais' hit Netflix comedy-drama After Life has finally arrived and seems to hint at more heartache for main character Tony.

The new clip shows Ricky's character Tony Johnson continue to grieve the loss of his wife Lisa, played by Kerry Godliman, as he expresses regrets for how he behaved when she was alive.

In an emotional scene, Tony can be seen sitting with friend and fellow widow Anne, played by Penelope Wilton, at their regular graveyard meeting spot. Choked up, he says to Anne: "I wish I hadn't teased her about there not being an afterlife now. I think she wanted to believe in like heaven and angels and stuff.

"I hope she wasn't scared," he adds.

The third and final series will also see Tony attempt to honour his father's wishes by spreading his ashes in a pub, despite being confronted by the disapproving landlord, while also following the will they/won't they storyline between Tony and nurse Emma, played by Ashley Jensen.

It seems as though fans can expect a bittersweet final chapter to the dark comedy as Tony struggles to cope with two heartbreaking deaths in his family while also realising that there's more to life than taking his anger out on the world. In the short trailer, Tony can be heard saying: "I thought not caring was a superpower, I was wrong. Caring about stuff, that's what really matters. Kindness, making other people feel good."

The upcoming series will be the last

Fans of the show were moved by the emotional trailer, with one person taking to the comments section, writing: "Never has a trailer actually made me tear up, and that's just what this has done. This series is so wonderfully made and has a perfect balance between comedy and tragedy."

Another person agreed, commenting: "I love this series so much, laughter one minute, tears the next. Ricky Gervais is a genius."

We couldn't agree more!

After Life returns to Netflix on 14 January 2022.

