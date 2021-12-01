Here's how to watch the Harry Potter reunion in the UK Cancel your New Year's Day plans, Potterheads!

The highly-anticipated Harry Potter reunion has finally found a home in the UK – and we're so excited to watch it!

Sky TV and its streaming service NOW have announced the special will be available to watch from 1 January 2022 – the same day that HBO Max will air it in the States - meaning viewers can spend their New Year's Day engrossed in the wizarding world once again.

It was announced earlier this month, on the 20 year anniversary of the US release of the first film, that the beloved cast of the franchise will be reuniting on-screen for the first time in over a decade.

According to HBO Max, the special, titled Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, will "tell an enchanting making-of story through all-new, in-depth interviews and cast conversations," and invite fans "on a magical first-person journey through one of the most beloved film franchises of all time". We can't wait!

Daniel, Rupert and Emma will reunite on-screen together for the first time

Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint will, of course, be reuniting for the magical event to fondly look back on their decade together filming the eight-part film franchise.

The trio will be joined by the likes of Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Jason Isaacs, Gary Oldman, Imelda Staunton, Tom Felton, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Mark Williams, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch, Matthew Lewis and Evanna Lynch. Director Chris Colombus, who helmed the first two movies, will also appear.

The author of the book series, JK Rowling, who has come under fire in recent times for her comments about transgender issues, will not be in attendance but will appear in archive footage.

