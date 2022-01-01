Kate Garraway breaks silence after making the Queen's honours list The GMB star has been given an MBE

Kate Garraway has been awarded an MBE in the Queen's 2022 New Year's Honours list and while the GMB star hasn't commented on the achievement yet, she has taken to social media for a heartfelt post.

"So North London did us proud again this year - but top marks go to Lisa & Simon our neighbours !!! #happynewyear everyone - let’s make it a good one!!! Here’s to health and joy to you in 2022," the star wrote alongside a video of fireworks from her window.

The clip showed an open velux window with an amazing pyrotechnic display lighting up the night sky.

Kate has been granted the special honour thanks to her services to broadcasting following her documentary Finding Derek which highlighted her husband's battle with Covid-19.

Kate shared this candid snap of family life

Derek, 54, was first admitted to hospital in March 2020 after he contracted coronavirus. He was then in intensive care for months before leaving hospital one year later and now requires round-the-clock care at home.

It was especially hard in 2021 for Kate and her family who have had to adapt their family home for Derek to live there. But the star remains grateful for the progress that has been made.

Speaking to Women's Own magazine, Kate said: "It's adjusting to a new normal but also grateful he's here at all which we didn't have at all last year and feared would never happen."

The presenter's husband was in hospital for a year

The broadcaster recently opened up about the reality of the situation, explaining on Piers Morgan's Life Stories that "some days his presence reminds me of the absence, so you can feel very lonely".

"I feel like I just want to talk to Derek. Even though I believe he's there, he can't be there in that same way," she added. "I love him more than ever by the way."

