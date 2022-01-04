Kate Garraway addresses MBE backlash and shares details of Derek's festive outing

Kate Garraway has opened up about facing backlash after being awarded an MBE in the Queen's 2022 New Year's Honours list.

MORE: Kate Garraway breaks silence after making the Queen's honours list

Talking to Susanna Reid and Richard Bacon on Good Morning Britain on Tuesday, the presenter revealed that she felt "strange" about receiving the award after being met with criticism from people questioning why had been given it for "just looking after Derek".

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kate Garraway gives an update on husband Derek

She told the GMB presenters: "I think it has strange feelings and there have been a few comments: 'Why has she got this? I look after my loved one,' and you sort of feel like, I haven't got it for looking after Derek, it is for broadcasting and charity work but there are lots of people who you feel deserve it more."

Kate went on to speak about her festive trip to the pantomime with husband Derek in December, saying that Anton Du Beke had helped make the outing happen.

MORE: Kate Garraway reveals incredible milestone for husband Derek

MORE: Kate Garraway shares rare photo of husband Derek following Christmas health scare

She also revealed that a member of staff at the theatre had opened up about how her documentary, Finding Derek, had been a huge help to her and her husband. She explained: "As we were going in, one of the people who showed us to our seats was in tears and said, 'Gosh, I can't tell you how much it helped me. I was watching the documentary and feeling very low. My husband had actually suffered a severe stroke, not related to the pandemic, but I just thought I've got to pick myself up.'"

Kate and her family made a festive trip to the pantomime over Christmas

When quizzed about how Derek was doing, Kate said: "He's doing alright. He is phenomenally fatigued at the moment, he's going through a period of being very fatigued and very weak and actually the trip to the pantomime, he was then not out of bed afterwards."

She continued: "But he thought it was worth it because it's a special thing to be there sitting with the children, holding their hands and doing something normal but it took everything out of him and we don't quite know what the year is going to bring but he was there looking smiley and present.

"Speech isn't there but I think he was aware something special was happening," she added.

A sequel to Kate's documentary, Caring For Derek, is set to air in 2022 and will look at life following Derek's return home.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.