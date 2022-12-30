Ben Shephard's rarely seen mancave is so quirky - watch The presenter lives in London

Ben Shephard is never too far from our TV sets, presenting ITV favourites, Good Morning Britain and Tipping Point, but when he's not on screen you'll find him relaxing at his family home in Richmond, London.

In a candid video shared to his Instagram ccount, Ben revealed his rarely seen office space inside his family residence – and it's rather quirky!

As Ben spoke to the camera about the books that he had received for his birthday, his stunning surroundings were unveiled.

The walls are painted dark navy blue and as well as a white radiator cover, behind Ben was a chalk-board style artwork which was affixed to the wall and a daring multi-coloured skateboard.

The camera panned around to reveal Ben's vintage wooden desk – it's so chic with a retractable lid and plenty of space to write.

Ben lives with his wife Annie and their two sons Jack and Sam, and the rest of the family's home is just as stylish with plush décor throughout.

Many rooms have been highlighted on Ben's Instagram including their open-plan living/dining space. It is flooded with natural light via the doors and floor-to-ceiling windows looking out to the garden. The living room area is painted navy blue, with mustard accents and patterned cushions adding a cool colour pop.

Outside, the family have a large garden, which is unique for a London home and the whole family seems to enjoy it very much for working out and relaxing.

One day, Ben revealed he had constructed a special bench where he and Annie can sit and drink gin and tonics together. "Verified Ahhh the first gins on the garden gin bench (which I built and amazingly is still standing!?) for #2019 - they won’t last long!! #HappyEaster #Gin #GardenGin,” he shared.

Ben has recently been spending more time at home due to the fact that he is still recovering from a nasty leg injury.

