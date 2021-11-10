Susanna Reid celebrates new GMB host with Instagram post Susanna is pleased with her new presenting partner

Susanna Reid has taken to Instagram to celebrate the arrival of Judge Robert Rinder as a guest host on ITV’s Good Morning Britain.

Robert joined the show on Wednesday morning, marking the first of two initial hosting stints. His appearance has gone down very well with viewers of the show - and it looks like Susanna is a fan too!

Posting on her Instagram page, Susanna shared an image of her and Robert from the show, captioning the snap: "Lovely morning @gmb @robrinder."

Susanna was flooded with messages from fans praising the new presenting duo, with one person writing: "It was fantastic. Credit to both of you," while another added: "What a happy morning, love you both together."

Many fans also called for ITV to make Robert a permanent presenter on the show. One person commented: "Rob needs to be permanent! Loved it," while another added: "Really enjoyed this show! Rob should be permanent."

The barrister and television personality also appeared to enjoy his time on the show but did reveal that he was "intimidated" to be sitting beside experienced host and friend Susanna.

Susanna responded by saying: "You say you’re intimidated, I have to say I would think every one of our guests is slightly intimated that they are going to be grilled by a barrister who is not afraid to take on the toughest of cases," to which Robert replied: "That’s right, I think they should be afraid. Be afraid, be very afraid."

Judge Rinder isn’t the only guest host taking a seat in the presenting chair this week, however, as money-saving expert Martin Lewis also fronted the morning show with Susanna on Monday and Tuesday. Former politician Ed Balls is also expected to make his hosting debut next week, while Richard Madeley will be returning as a guest presenter after appearing on the ITV reality show I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!

The introduction of new hosts to the show comes after Piers Morgan’s sudden exit back in March of this year, following his controversial comments about the Duchess of Sussex.

