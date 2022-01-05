Yellowjackets is the new show that everyone is talking about right now - find out why

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

There's one show that everyone seems to be talking about right now and that's new mystery dramaYellowjackets. The ten-part series, which has garnered a huge following since it began airing in the US late last year, follows the lives of a group of plane crash survivors as they attempt to move forward with their lives despite being haunted by what they saw - and did - while they were stranded.

MORE: The Tourist: the ending of Jamie Dornan's BBC drama explained

Want to know more? Check out the trailer below and keep reading for everything you need to know about the suspenseful and unmissable Yellowjackets…

Loading the player...

WATCH: Yellowjackets is the new drama that everyone is talking about right now

What is Yellowjackets about?

Described as "equal parts survival epic, psychological horror story and coming-of-age drama," Yellowjackets follows a team of talented high school girls soccer players who become the lucky - or as we quickly learn, unlucky - survivors after their plane crashes on their way to a national championship game.

The series follows a group of plane crash survivors in the remote Canadian wilderness

The series alternates between 1996 and the present day, and as we learn minutes into the first episode, the girls were forced to survive in the middle of a remote Canadian wilderness for 19 months before they were rescued.

MORE: 47 hottest brand new shows coming to our screens in 2022

MORE: Everything you need to know about 2022's controversial Golden Globes

Who stars in Yellowjackets?

The series boasts a truly impressive cast of TV regulars. Among the faces that will be familiar to audiences are Two and a Half Men star Melanie Lynskey, The Blacklist and House of Cards actress Tawny Cypress, The Act's Juliette Lewis and Christina Ricci.

The series stars Christina Ricci and Juliette Lewis, among others

The series also stars Army of the Dead actress Ella Purnell, Santa Clarita Diet's Liv Hewson and Steven Krueger, best known for his role in The Originals. Peter Gadiot, Warren Kole, Alex Wyndham, Kevin Alves, Courtney Eaton, Carlos Sanz, Rukiya Bernard and Sarah Desjardins round off the supporting cast.

What have people been saying about Yellowjackets?

Plenty of people have been voicing their praise about the new series on social media. Speaking about the show, one person wrote: "I don't think that we're talking about #Yellowjackets enough. The brilliant story, thrill, the cast ensemble—it all adds to the overall success of this solid show. The creators prove that, sometimes, waiting for the next episode and talking about it the whole week, is worth it."

Will you be watching the new mystery drama yet?

Another added: "If you're watching something other than #Yellowjackets you are wasting your time! Hands down the best show on TV right now," and a third said: "The dynamic between Christina Ricci & Juliette Lewis in #Yellowjackets is just off the charts! Seriously all of the acting is amazing, but I love every time they are on screen together."

MORE: Virgin River star Alexandra Breckenridge shares sad update on future of Netflix show

Where can I watch Yellowjackets?

The ten-part series has been airing weekly on US Channel Showtime since mid-November, meaning that it has slowly but surely built up a huge fan following among American viewers who spend each week theorising on what the next episode holds. However, those who missed the first episodes can catch up on streaming site Hulu.

Meanwhile, UK audiences can watch all episodes on Sky Atlantic with a NOW Entertainment Membership. Happy viewing!

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox