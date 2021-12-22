1883 fans are losing their minds at Tom Hanks cameo – see best reactions The new show is a prequel to Yellowstone

Have you watched Yellowstone prequel 1883 yet? The brand new show, which focuses on the ancestors of the Dutton family, sees some big names star in the Paramount+ series, but it seems that viewers were left mind blown by some major Hollywood cameos.

Tom Hanks and Billy Bob Thornton both appear in the period drama's second episode titled Behind Us, A Cliff, which sees a lead character James Dutton (played by Tim McGraw) have a flashback to the Civil War. Incoming: Tom as a Union General, George Meade, who offers James some consolation before taking him as a prisoner.

Although the double Oscar-winning actor only has a few lines in the episode, it seems his appearance made a big impact on viewers watching at home. Plenty had brilliant reactions to Tom's cameo, stating they watch an entire series on his character.

One person said on Twitter: "Tom Hanks had a surprise cameo in the second episode of the #Yellowstone prequel 1883 and y'all I would watch an entire series based on his character. I love that man."

Another echoed this, stating: "Losing my mind at General Tom Hanks in 1883," as a third wrote: "Whoa. I wasn't expecting Tom Hanks to show up in the 2nd episode of 1883. He said three words, but his presence was pretty powerful."

1883 is a prequel to popular drama Yellowstone starring Kevin Costner

A fourth fan was in agreement, tweeting: "Casting has been a huge win as well. It's too early to tell, but 1883's cast might be better than Yellowstone's…and that's a very high bar. Plus, Billy Bob Thornton and Tom Hanks both cameo'd episode two and omg yes please and thank you." Billy Bob Thornton made his 1883 debut in episode one, in which he played Marshal Jim Courtright.

1883 serves as a prequel to popular programme Yellowstone which stars Kevin Costner, Kelly Reilly and Luke Grimes. Yellowstone is set in the present day and sees The Bodyguard star Kevin play John Dutton, the owner of the largest ranch in the US, while 1883 tells the Dutton dynasty's origin story how they came to acquire the land.

The rest of the 1883 cast is equally impressive. Tim McGraw plays James Dutton, while his real-life wife Faith Hill plays his on-screen wife, Margaret. Isabel May, Sam Elliott and LaMonica Garrett also star.

