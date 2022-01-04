Everything you need to know about 2022's controversial Golden Globes The ceremony has come under criticism for several reasons

Despite usually being a hugely celebrated award ceremony where the biggest stars of the screen gather to celebrate the year's best movies and television, 2022's Golden Globes ceremony will be very different following a series of criticisms leading to a boycott of the event. So what is happening with the show this year? Get the details…

Will the Golden Globes be aired?

While the show is usually aired on NBC, this year the ceremony will not be broadcast. The network released a statement at the time which read: "We continue to believe that the [Hollywood Foreign Press Association] is committed to meaningful reform.

"However, change of this magnitude takes time and work, and we feel strongly that the HFPA needs time to do it right…. Assuming the organisation executes on its plan, we are hopeful we will be in a position to air the show in January 2023."

When are the Golden Globes awards taking place?

The ceremony will take place on Sunday 9 January, but it looks unlikely that the show will go ahead as usual with celebrity hosts and attendees. According to Variety, it will celebrate "the great work of the industry this past year".

The show has become increasingly controversial

What are the Golden Globes controversies?

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association has been widely criticised for its lack of representation, as none of the 87 members are black. It has since confirmed it plans to reform and diversify membership, with the association's vice president Helen Hoehne saying: "Just like in film and television, Black representation is vital. We must have Black journalists in our organisation."

The show will go ahead most likely without any celebrity hosts

In a statement ahead of the 2021 awards, a spokesperson added: "We are fully committed to ensuring our membership is reflective of the communities around the world who love film, TV and the artists inspiring and educating them.

"We understand that we need to bring in Black members, as well as members from other underrepresented backgrounds, and we will immediately work to implement an action plan to achieve these goals as soon as possible."

There are also controversies surrounding the voting process, as an LA investigation revealed that 30 members of the association visited the Emily in Paris set back in 2019, which was subsequently nominated for two awards, while other acclaimed series including the hugely popular I May Destroy You were snubbed. A coalition of Hollywood PR films accused them of "discriminatory behaviour, unprofessionalism, ethical impropriety and alleged financial corruption". The HFPA has since introduced new rules outlining what gifts its members are allowed to receive.

