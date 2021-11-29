Succession: viewers obsessed with Shiv's gown in episode seven - but it isn't cheap! Here's what to wear when you're plotting at your brother's 40th birthday party

Succession follows a group of very wealthy siblings who vey for their father's affection, with Shiv being the only daughter of the family. As such, it's fair to say that she is absolutely bringing style to the Roys! In episode seven, Shiv, played by Sarah Snook, wowed in a stunning emerald gown – and fans are obsessed.

Taking to Twitter, one person wrote: "Shiv looks fantastic in this dress," while another person added: "This green suits Shiv so well. I kind of want this dress #Succession #SuccesionHBO." A third person wrote: "I want Shiv’s dress! Gorgeous green color and love the cut!"

WATCH: In episode three, Kendall celebrates his birthday, and all hell breaks loose

Eagle-eyed fans have spotted that the satin green dress is the Monse asymmetric wrap dress on FarFetch, and costs a whopping $1851, or £1119. Unfortunately for those hoping to recreate Shiv's iconic look, the item is currently out of stock.

How gorgeous is this gown?

Viewers have been quick to discuss season three episode seven, which aired in the US on Sunday night. In the episode, Kendall celebrates his 40th birthday party, where his siblings show up to discuss a business deal with one of his guests.

Discussing the episode, one person wrote: "I think this season feels so depressing because the message is basically nothing changes... Kendall exposed Logan's crimes and there are no consequences, Shiv is iced out because it will always be a boys club. It’s realistic but I wonder where the season will go from here #succession." Another person wrote: "Shiv just needs to put in her two weeks' notice at this point."

We'll be keeping an eye on this one coming back in stock

A third person wrote: "Shiv will probably turn on her family by the end of the season. Her frustration is boiling slowly boiling over."

