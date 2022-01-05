7 genuinely brilliant new TV shows to watch in January

January Blues got you already? Not to worry, it seems like the biggest channels and streaming services are trying to outdo one another with some seriously amazing shows right now – and so we have picked out our top recommendations for your viewing pleasure – enjoy!

The Tourist – BBC

To anyone who decided to give this Jamie Dornan drama amiss, it is time to reconsider! The fast-paced drama follows a man who, following a car crash, can remember nothing about his life… and follows clues to try and put the pieces together. Often times very funny and poignantly sad, this is not your typical thriller.

The Great season two – StarPlayz on Amazon Prime Video

Return to the world of Emperor Peter and Catherine the Great for round two of this brilliantly witty and anachronistic retelling of the early days of their marriage. In season two, the pair are at war after Catherine finally gave the nod for her coup to take place – and all's fair in love and war.

Yellowjackets – Sky/NOW

The show that everyone is talking about now follows a group of teen girls who, on their way to a football tournament, survive a plane crash and are left stranded in the wilderness. The story jumps from the women, now in their early 40s, as they begin to receive postcards with a symbol that can only be one thing – someone knows about what happened while they were stranded.

Station Eleven – Amazon Prime Video

Topping many best shows of 2021 lists, Station Eleven is finally coming to the UK with Amazon Prime Video. The post-apocalyptic saga looks at several different timelines, and follows a group of survivors of a devastating flu as they attempt to rebuild and reimagine the world anew. Based on a bestselling novel, we'd absolutely recommend giving this one a watch when it is released on 30 January.

Four Lives – BBC

This true-crime, hard-hitting drama follows the tragic murders of four men at the hands of a serial killer who used Grindr to find his victims and examines the shocking shortcomings of the investigations into their disappearances.

Death in Paradise season 11 – BBC

January wouldn't be January without sitting down with a cup of tea and a blanket, shattered from a long day back at work, and switching on the cheery sounds of the Death in Paradise theme song playing us back into a good mood. The new series will see Neville Parker's team solving more murders on the – let's face it – very murderous island of St Marie – and hopefully we'll finally find out if Neville ends up with Florence!

Screw – Channel 4

Derry Girls star Jamie-Lee O'Donnell stars as a newcomer (AKA a trainee officer) in C Wing of a men's prison, a place bursting with emotional high stakes, danger and humour, where she must find her footing in a baptism of fire into the world of prisons.

