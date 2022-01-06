Did you know this Stay Close star had a role in Call the Midwife? The Netflix thriller is the show everyone is talking about right now

Stay Close on Netflix is the latest offering from Harlan Coben which is proving to be a big hit with TV fans this week. The eight-part thriller series, in true Coben style, has a gripping plot full of twists and turns and an impressive cast, too, including Cush Jumbo, James Nesbitt and Sarah Parish.

But did you notice one star from the crime drama once had a role in other popular TV series, Call the Midwife? Read on for all the details…

Fans of Stay Close will be familiar of the characters Barbie and Ken, the singing and dancing duo with a sinister, murderous streak. The pair were hired to find out details surrounding the disappearance of Carlton Flynn – but end up getting carried away on a killing spree.

The character Barbie is portrayed by the actress Poppy Gilbert, who viewers may recognise from her role in Call the Midwife back in series nine. The star had a guest appearance in the fourth episode of the 2020 series, in which she played the part of Lesley Pike – a woman who is due to give birth to her second child, but is facing problems with her husband's 'wheeler dealing' ways.

Poppy as Lesley Pike in Call the Midwife series nine

Later on in the episode, Lesley ends up going into labour at the Pike family home, which causes complications. Their baby girl ends up being born with a low heart-rate but eventually pulls through.

Poppy's role in the popular midwifery drama was one of her breakout roles – coming just a year after she graduated from the Guildhall School of Music and Drama.

Poppy as Barbie in Netflix's Stay Close

But the success didn't stop there; the actress then went on to land the role of Thomasina Tuckerton in other popular BBC drama, The Pale Horse, alongside Rufus Sewell later that same year. In 2021, Poppy then landed parts in Midsomer Murders and Leonardo, before securing her place as Barbie in Netflix's Stay Close.

