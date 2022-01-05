Who are Barbie and Ken from Stay Close? Meet the bizarre characters fans are divided by Find out about the characters and the real-life stars here…

Are you watching Stay Close? The latest series to be adapted from Harlan Coben's addictive novel is now on Netflix and fans are bingeing to their hearts content. As well as a classic and gripping storyline, the new thriller boasts an impressive cast of very recognisable faces.

Taking on the leading role is Cush Jumbo as Megan Pierce, a woman leading a seemingly perfect family life who soon gets a blast from the past that pulls her back to her previous life. Playing detective Michael Broome is James Nesbitt who is tasked with investigating a number of disappearances in the local town.

Meanwhile, Richard Armitage and Sarah Parish make up the rest of the main characters as Ray Levine and Lorraine Giggs respectively. But there's two characters in particular who have caught viewers' eye. Warning! Potential spoilers ahead…

Who are the Barbie and Ken killers in Stay Close?

In episode two, we're introduced to a mysterious duo known as Barbie and Ken. But, despite their names, they're certainly not friendly characters – they're hitmen hired to kill off key witnesses and people involved in the missing person cases.

Not only that, they have a very distinctive character and are known as musical theatre couple who use their performance and dance routines to distract and entice their victims before attacking them.

Barbie and Ken in the Netflix show Stay Close

The pair's first encounter in the show is with Vipers dancer Tawny Allure who is a key witness to the disappearance to Carlton Flynn. But soon, she meets her end as Barbie and Ken appear and torture her before disposing of her body.

Later on in the show, Barbie and Ken also seek out lawyer Harry Sutton (played by Eddie Izzard) – who has been helping Megan piece together her past coming back to haunt her – and soon make him their target. In the same episode, we hear police detective Brian Goldberg (Jack Shalloo) on the phone with Ken telling them to kill Megan, but the eventually turn the tables on him.

Poppy Gilbert as Barbie

Playing the part of the sickly sweet and sinister Barbie is actress Poppy Gilbert. The TV star is relatively new to the TV world after graduating from drama school in 2019, but she has landed parts in popular shows such as Call the Midwife and has appeared Amazon show The Pale Horse.

Hyoie O'Grady as Ken

Hyoie O'Grady is the Ken to Poppy's Barbie and works as a singer and songwriter as well as an actor. Hyoie has also lended his voice to video game Star Ocean: Anamnesis and played the part of Enjolras in the West End production of Les Miserables.

Poppy Gilbert and Hyoi O'Grady behind the scenes of Stay Close

What are the fans saying about Barbie and Ken?

It seems viewers watching Stay Close have been somewhat divided by the dancing murderers in the Netflix show. While some were loving the creepy duo, others thought the two additions were "bizarre." One person said: "#StayClose #Netflix brilliant watch. Loved the two Barbie and Ken baddies!!!" as another tweeted: "Loving #StayClose on Netflix. Although are 'Barbie and Ken' quite possibly the creepiest killers ever?! Dancing and smiling has never been so sinister!!!!"

A third, however, wrote: "Can highly recommend #stayclose on #Netflix...Been binge watching it… loved it except for the Barbie and Ken!" while another agreed with this, stating: "Why is there some random Barbie and Ken killers dancing like they are on strictly? Most bizarre thing I've watched #StayClose."

