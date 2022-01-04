Stay Close is the brand new Netflix thriller series from the mind of Harlan Coben. Once again, the writer's TV adaptation keeps viewers gripped from the start as he takes us through twists and turns, this time involving the lives of four people – who are more entwined than previously thought.

MORE: My Lover My Killer is your next true-crime watch - here's why

Starring in Stay Close is James Nesbitt, Cush Jumbo, Richard Armitage and Sarah Parish – but not only does the show have a great cast that has caught viewers' attention, the enviable houses and sprawling roads have left viewers wondering where the drama was filmed. Find out more about the shoot locations below…

Loading the player...

WATCH: HELLO's guest editor Martine McCutcheon chats to Richard Armitage about the Netflix series

Where is Stay Close set?

Given Harlan Coben is an American writer, it's perhaps unsurprising that the novel Stay Close is set in the US, too. However, the Netflix series, similar to his other TV adaptations, have all been set away from the States.

Stay Close on Netflix is based in the north of England and due to the setting being miles away from the original, the locations team kept the area of the show's setting ambiguous, apart from a few recognisable monuments.

The story focuses on Megan (Cush Jumbo), otherwise known as Cassie, who relocates her life to another part of town and changes her identity. The first episode shows her driving through a picturesque location, with long tree-lined roads and large houses, before getting to her own sprawling home where she lives with her new family.

MORE: Stay Close: viewers are all saying the same thing about shock ending

MORE: After Life season three trailer teases more heartache for Tony

Most of the series was filmed in an around Manchester

What are the filming locations for Stay Close?

As stated, the episodes of Stay Close were filmed in the north of England. More specifically, the locations used were in and around areas of Merseyside including St Helens as well as in central Manchester for more city-themed scenes.

One key location was the Vipers club, which viewers are first introduced to in episode one and where Megan used to work with her old friend, Lorraine (Sarah Parish) who has made a reappearance in her life. In real life, the interior club scenes were filmed inside the nightclub Impossible in Manchester. For Megan's hen-do in episode one, the Manchester bar Refuge was also used.

MORE: Virgin River star Alexandra Breckenridge shares sad update on future of Netflix show

Cush Jumbo as Meg in Stay Close

Another standout location from the show is the large head sculpture, which is shown with birds-eye and aerial camera shots. This too is also a real place and the sculpture is named Dream. It was created by the artist Jaume Plensa and is located in the Merseyside town of St Helens.

Other key areas used were Blackpool and the Nothern Quarter of Manchester – which has also been the area of choice for shooting period scenes in many other TV shows and films.

Are you watching the new series?

What have the cast said about Stay Close?

Harlan himself spoke about filming in the UK for Stay Close rather than filming in Atlantic City, where his novel is set. He told reporters: "We also used Blackpool, while the book is set in Atlantic City, New Jersey, Blackpool really looks a lot like Atlantic City! It’s always a challenge to move things around."

Meanwhile, Richard Armitage, who starred in Harlan's other novel adaptation The Stranger, opened up to HELLO! about filming for the drama: "It was for about seven months which is quite luxurious for television. They do it well, they spend the money, they make sure the locations are brilliant.

"It kept me going through the seven months but going back and working with that crew again was just so brilliant. For me, it's all about the crew, those mates that you love working with. And the pandemic was tough on people, because we were all kept apart, so it was so nice to see everybody again."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.