Kelly Ripa's exciting year ahead as she prepares for career highlight The LIVE! star has had an incredible life

Kelly Ripa brightens up our screens every weekday on Live with Kelly and Ryan, but that's just one of her many jobs.

Away from the spotlight, the TV host spent the last year writing down many personal stories about everything from her childhood to her family life.

Kelly's debut book, Live Wire, will be released in April, and fans will get to know a lot more about the actress.

The book's description reads: "Live Wire will feature a collection of personal essays on childhood, motherhood, marriage, her career and the intersection of all the above – putting her thoughtfulness, assertiveness and deep understanding of the dynamics of gender and power on full display".

What's more, Kelly hopes that this is just the start, as she told Parade last year that her ultimate goal would be working behind the scenes and writing, as it's something she enjoys so much.

"I've been writing a lot. So my goal ultimately would be to eventually get off camera and start working behind the camera more in that creative aspect because I really do enjoy the writing process so much," she shared.

Kelly's book will talk about her career and raising a family

Kelly is currently working from home as a precaution due to the increasing coronavirus cases in New York.

The mother-of-three has been hosting the ABC daytime show alongside Ryan Seacrest from her living room since the start of the week.

The star has returned to work following a relaxing break with her family over the Christmas holidays.

Kelly and Mark are now empty-nesters after all three children left home

Kelly and her husband Mark Consuelos documented their time off on social media, revealing that their three children returned home for Christmas, while the pair of them welcomed in the new year at home.

Christmas this year was extra special for the family now that all three children are living away from home.

In September, Kelly and Mark became empty-nesters after their youngest son Joaquin went off to college in Michigan.

Their oldest children Michael and Lola both attended university in New York but also moved out in order to gain independence.

