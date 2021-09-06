Everything we know about Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos’ new show The show is set to premiere on Hulu in the US

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos announced some very exciting news back in 2020: that their production company, Milojo Productions, had acquired the rights to develop the TV adaptation of the bestselling gothic thriller, Mexican Gothic by Silvia Moreno-Garcia.

Previously announcing the news, Kelly said: "We feel like we hit the jackpot, and cannot wait to bring Silvia's gorgeous writing to life, together with Hulu.” She previously teased fans with the news with a snap of the book while praising it, writing: "Sublime horror for your summer reading. So good I bought the hard copy and the download to read in the dark."

Mark opened up about what to expect from the show in July 2021. Chatting to PureWow, he said: “It’s such a wonderful book. Kelly read it and was immediately transfixed. She said ‘We have to try to get the rights to this material.’ I think it’s such a rich world that, visually, it’s just begging to be on air, to have a TV show represent it.

Are you excited to see the TV show adaptation?

"So I’m excited about bringing Sylvia’s beautiful text to life." He added that the show was in early stages of development, so we won’t be getting much information yet - but what will the show be about?

The novel follows a glamorous socialist, Noemí, who visits her cousin Catalina after receiving a letter from her claiming that her new husband is trying to poison her - taking Noemí to the isolated manor house of High Place, where she begins to uncover the strange truth about the house - and the family who reside there.

