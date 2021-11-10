Ali Wentworth is Kelly Ripa's double as she stands-in for the star on LIVE! They look so alike

Kelly Ripa had the perfect temporary replacement when Ali Wentworth stepped into her hosting shoes and it left fans doing a double-take.

The star, 56, has taken her seat on Live with Kelly and Ryan while the mother-of-three, 51, takes a little time off.

MORE: Ali Wentworth reveals how daughter's surgery made family closer

When the show shared photos of Ali on set next to Ryan Seacrest and their guest, Scottie Pippin, at first glance it looked like Kelly.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ali Wentworth shares emotional video from inside family home

Ali wore a pair of floral, pink pants and a black blouse and her blonde locks were worn in a chic, long bob.

Her resemblance to Kelly was emphasised as Ali looked tinier than normal standing next to the super-tall NBA athlete.

MORE: Kelly Ripa's son Joaquin shares update from college as famous parents show support

MORE: Kelly Ripa's son Michael steals the show during memorable TV appearance

Ali's fans loved her look and commented: "She looks so great," and another added: "Ali looked so pretty."

Fans had to do a double-take

Others said they thought it was Kelly and more commented on what a great job she did.

This isn't the first time the wife of George Stephanopolous has stood in for Kelly on the show.

MORE: Ali Wentworth and George Stephanopoulos both faced the same health battle

SEE: Kelly Ripa switches up her appearance with a brand new hairstyle - and it's a hit

Back in August, she wowed once more with a two-day stint alongside Ryan.

Ali is holding Kelly's seat for her on the show

Their chemistry was brilliant and fans adored the connection the two had, as they have this time around too.

When she's not making TV appearances, and being a mom to the two children she shares with the GMA host, Ali is working hard on her podcast, Go Ask Ali.

She regularly delights fans by sharing snippets of her family life on the show, which covers a vast range of topics, from raising teenagers to the impact of gossip.

Ali has two children with husband George Stephanolopolous

The TV star lives in New York with George and daughters Elliott, 19, and Harper, 16.

They recently had quite a shift in their home-life as their oldest left for college.

On the podcast recently, Ali revealed that Elliott was "thriving" in her new environment but admitted it had been emotional waving goodbye to her when she dropped her off.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.