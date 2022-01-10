Cyrano exclusive clip: Peter Dinklage stars in gorgeous new featurette for musical film We're so looking forward to this musical movie

Cyrano has released a brand new clip ahead of the film's release on 25 February, and we have the first look at what to expect from the thrilling musical adaptation of the 1987 French play, Cyrano de Bergerac.

Starring award-winning actor Peter Dinklage, Haley Bennett and Kelvin Harrison Jr, the film is a musical retelling of the classic love story of quick-witted wordsmith Cyrano who helps a soldier, Christian, fall in love with Cyrano's cousin Roxanne, despite being enamoured with her himself but feeling unworthy of her.

WATCH: Our exclusive look at Cyrano

Roxanne subsequently falls in love with Christian's beautiful words… despite them coming from Cyrano. The first-look exclusive clip shows Cyrano's skills as a swordsman as well as his unwavering love for Roxanne, sadly saying that "the world will never accept someone like me and a tall, beautiful woman".

The new clip also reveals the film's director, Joe Wright, describing the hero of the tale. He explained: "Cyrano is a flawed hero. He has inordinate courage, he's witty and brilliant and he's desperately in love with Roxanne." Peter added: "Cyrano has this reputation of being the greatest swordsman but his Achilles heel is that he doesn't fully believe that he can be loved by her."

The film is out in cinemas on 25 February, but HELLO! readers are invited to be the first to watch it, at a very special screening on Tuesday 11 January ahead of its official release. Head here to find out more and bag your free tickets if you would like to be ahead of the crowds for the very special film!

